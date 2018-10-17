The script to update Rates not working for custom symbol
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Here is my code:
I am getting the following:
The time read from the file is not correctly loaded. I don't understand hat might be the problem. Please somebody let me know what solution I can try for this issue. Here is the attached file for the testing.