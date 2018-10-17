The script to update Rates not working for custom symbol

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Here is my code: 

string symbolname = "MySymbol";
MqlRates rates_add[2000];
void OnStart()
  {
  SymbolSelect(symbolname,true);
 int file = FileOpen("MT5.csv",FILE_WRITE|FILE_READ|FILE_CSV|FILE_COMMON|FILE_SHARE_READ,',');
    if(file!= INVALID_HANDLE)
    {
    }
    else
    {
    Print("File Not Found : ",GetLastError());
    }
    for(int i=0;i < ArraySize(rates_add); i++)
    {
            string hh = FileReadString(file);
            
            Print(hh);
            rates_add[i].time = StringToTime(hh);            
            rates_add[i].open = StringToDouble(FileReadString(file));
            rates_add[i].high = StringToDouble(FileReadString(file));
            rates_add[i].low = StringToDouble(FileReadString(file));
            rates_add[i].close = StringToDouble(FileReadString(file));
            rates_add[i].real_volume = StringToInteger(FileReadString(file));
    }
   
    CustomRatesUpdate(symbolname,rates_add);
    FileClose(file);
  }

I am getting the following:  

The time read from the file is not correctly loaded. I don't understand hat might be the problem. Please somebody let me know what solution I can try for this issue. Here is the attached file for the testing.

Files:
MT5.csv.txt  115 kb
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