Indicators: Super Trend updated and simpler code
Instead of Draw_Arrow, how to change it to draw only line not dots?
I have coded it to use dots as there may be occasions when the SuperTrend upper or lower only shows for a single bar. A line requires at least 2 bars to show whereas an arrow only needs 1.
Will you please add Buy/Sell arrows when color changes.
Grigori.S.B:
Will you please add Buy/Sell arrows when color changes.
Will you please add Buy/Sell arrows when color changes.
I don't really see the point of that as the change is obvious without an arrow.
I would like to know if there is any chance for a MT5 version?
This seems to be ideal for signal generation but without SL/TP. A MT5 version would be most welcome. I tried to convert to MT5 but the "iATR" function has different parameters on MT5. I guess some bigger transformation would be required to make this work on MT5.
Great work from you.
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Super Trend updated and simpler code:
This is just another version of the well known Super Trend indicator. The code is simplified but it has the same output on the chart screen.
Author: Keith Watford