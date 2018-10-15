Metatrader 5 tester does not work
Most probably the problem lies in your code!
Use Comment() to print on screen the relevant values of the variables to enter a trade - and what prevents to open a position!
I had a problem with the last build when it stopped working for any testing, including previous EAs that tested OK. My solution was to reinstall MT5 over the top of the current build. What I mean is I did not delete and reinstall, only reinstalled as before. Data, indicators, and EAs all kept OK and the system tester started working again.
Michael Maggi:hi, what do you mean for -reinstall-? Put out the mql5 surce code file and his exe, open metatrader 5, close metatreder 5, re put the mql5 surce code file in his folder, open metatrader 5 and compile it?
I had a problem with the last build when it stopped working for any testing, including previous EAs that tested OK. My solution was to reinstall MT5 over the top of the current build. What I mean is I did not delete and reinstall, only reinstalled as before. Data, indicators, and EAs all kept OK and the system tester started working again.
I had a problem with the last build when it stopped working for any testing, including previous EAs that tested OK. My solution was to reinstall MT5 over the top of the current build. What I mean is I did not delete and reinstall, only reinstalled as before. Data, indicators, and EAs all kept OK and the system tester started working again.
Hi Giorgio, no... I meant that you could run the setup for MT5 again and see if your MT5 system tester is corrupted. That was my problem when I had this problem.
For your EA and indicators, if you have the source code then you could also check them by recompiling to see if you have errors.
Good luck
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
hello to all, I launched an ea (backtesting) and the graph came out like this:
this is the first time that happens, the ea works for the first period but then does not trade anymore.
Also, there are NO errors in the diary and the code I think is right because yesterday it worked.
Also, if i backtest from 2016 to 2018 it makes some trades, but if i trade the same symbol from 2014 to 2018 the trades that made before are not diplayed.
If someone can help me, please leave a comment.