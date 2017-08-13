Experts: Multi Levels Trend Expert Advisor - page 2
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IMO backtest is valid when "Close at stop" is going with provided direction. Because this three stops in your test (120, 121, 122) is not declared by EA! It's simply end of time...
...
Next test: Add another week (02.01.2012 - 13.01.2012) and see again. Impressed? The previously lost postions is profitable now!
Thank you for your feedback! I am fully aware of the meaning of the "Close at stop" statements in the backtest balance.
The point I am wondering about is the following:
The three BUY trades opened Aug 29/30 in my backtest run will not turn profitable until EURUSD reaches the level of about 1.45 again. This will take a while. IMO the problem cannot be solved by just adding a few more weeks to the backtest time window.
Please see the following backtest results:
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Impressive results, indeed. You chose TradeType = 2 (SELL trades only). I took your settings and could well reproduce them.
But when starting the same run with TradeType = 1 (BUY trades only) the following happens:
IMO this indicates, that trading 2 Lots on a 10000 USD deposit might be a bit risky.
I reduced your lotsize to a moderate 0.1 with the following results:
Again: the LONG entries around Aug 29/30 cause the trouble.
If we force SHORT entries like in your backtest settings a similar situation in the opposite direction may occur at any time.
IMO the strategy introduced by hodhabi generally is very interesting and promising, but needs some refinement to sail around such cliffs safely. At the moment the outcome heavily depends on the time window chosen and the trade direction chosen.
After all that discussion I hope to understand the intention behind hodhabi's strategy better.
Can you share the settings so that we can reproduce your results? I assume you ren this on M1 data for the timeperiod you suggested and I red that someone reproduced it with "sell Setting 2".
Best regards and great results.
Please see the following backtest results:
...
Impressive results, indeed. You chose TradeType = 2 (SELL trades only). I took your settings and could well reproduce them.
But when starting the same run with TradeType = 1 (BUY trades only) the following happens:
IMO this indicates, that trading 2 Lots on a 10000 USD deposit might be a bit risky.
I reduced your lotsize to a moderate 0.1 with the following results:
Again: the LONG entries around Aug 29/30 cause the trouble.
If we force SHORT entries like in your backtest settings a similar situation in the opposite direction may occur at any time.
IMO the strategy introduced by hodhabi generally is very interesting and promising, but needs some refinement to sail around such cliffs safely. At the moment the outcome heavily depends on the time window chosen and the trade direction chosen.
After all that discussion I hope to understand the intention behind hodhabi's strategy better.
I agree with duplex.. there is a directional bias in this strategy. I back tested it for 2 yrs.. great results on force sell, but stop outs on force buy and no forced condition (ie long and short).
From the looks of it, it seems to be very much in line with not believing in stop losses, which only works until it doesn't any longer. I doubt though that anybody would outlive that kind of situation in real trading.
Still it is an interesting way to look at the trends and I would keen to follow up on any modifications that you might have hodhabi.
My recommendation for the next two week is to use the above system with TradeTyoe set to 2. The EURUSD will be trending down based on the great US employement figures.
I am working on a new strategy, it has produces amazing results. The summary report of testing the system from Jan 2004 to today is illustrated below. The profit from an initial deposit of $10,000 is $3,278,999. I am still working to optimize it :-)
Hi,
Thank you hodhabi, this EA is intersting.
However, I do have a problem with it. It closes all my opened positions when places any order or closes some. It closes automatically all my opened positon and makes some pending orders been cancelled everytime it has an activity.
Does someone has a solution for that?
Thanks