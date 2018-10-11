should i use, OP_SELLLIMIT or OP_BUYLIMIT
zeeyeetee:
thanks in advance.
Hi,
I'm new using MQL4,
for instance, current gold price is 1200, I would like to place an sell order,(maybe called pend order), when the price going down to 1190, should I use ordersend, OP_SELLLIMIT or OP_BUYLIMIT or OP_BUYSTOP or OP_SELLSTOP
thanks in advance.
OP_SELLSTOP
Keith Watford:thanks,
OP_SELLSTOP
Jozsef Bognar:thanks, i've collected your graphic,
I've got OrderSend Error: 3 with following code when doing the backtesting, could you please help me again. thanks ticketSell = OrderSend(NULL,OP_SELLSTOP, lots, SellPrice,100, SellPrice+stoploss*Point, SellPrice-takeprofit*Point,"Sell Trade",magic, clrRed); if(ticketSell < 0) { Alert("OrderSend Error: ", GetLastError()); } else { Alert("Order Sent Successfully, Ticket # is: " + string(ticketSell)); }
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Hi,
I'm new using MQL4,
for instance, current gold price is 1200, I would like to place an sell order,(maybe called pend order), when the price going down to 1190, should I use ordersend, OP_SELLLIMIT or OP_BUYLIMIT or OP_BUYSTOP or OP_SELLSTOP
thanks in advance.