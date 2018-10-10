Expire Certification Issue
- Getting error when commit to the storage, any idea how to fix it?
- Account & Login Issues
- MetaEditor Crash Every time when start it up, what happen pls?
My EA is unable to execute trades because there is a expire certification issue. My broker says its an MQL5 issue, can someone shed some light on this for me....
Contact the person that supplied the EA
Contact the person that supplied the EA
Hi guys!
I was in another thread and yes, it seems that MQL5 HTTPS certificate expired on October 08, giving some users a hard time on the MQL5 Storage service... On that day I saw several errors over the mql5.com regarding that but it was fixed minutes later. Probably several sub-domains and services are into this problem yet...
i.e:
Hi guys!
I was in another thread and yes, it seems that MQL5 HTTPS certificate expired on October 08, giving some users a hard time on the MQL5 Storage service... On that day I saw several errors over the mql5.com regarding that but it was fixed minutes later. Probably several sub-domains and services are into this problem yet...
i.e:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Getting error when commit to the storage, any idea how to fix it?
Fernando Carreiro, 2018.10.10 15:40
You may need to update your cache, as I was having that 2 days ago but all is fine now and the new certificate is loaded and it only expires on Monday, 07 January 2019.
Try clearing your browser cache and restarting it. Your ISP may also be caching it as well, so try a different ISP if at all possible.
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