Experts: Renko Scalper
And that at you for the indicator on the chart it is possible to look) thanks.
Give please Set)
Are the standerd settings ok ?
Your RenkoLiveChartv3.2 does *NOT* produce Renko chart. It builds the intial offline chart file incorrectly using Highs and Lows, and then it checks the BID price every tick looking for a new "Renko" block. Renko blocks are generated BASED SOLELY ON CLOSING PRICE. What you have here is closer to a RANGE BAR chart, it's not a Renko chart. It's more like range bars made to look like Renko.
If you want a real Renko indi, look here: codebase.mql4.com/691
Default configuration set is optimal for EUR/USD but results depends on broker and currency pair.
Please make few tests to choose your best one.
dear friend please explain how we can load RENKO in metatrader live chart??
I have download your EA & attached to renko ofline chart in verious type of candle & parametre but it wasnt works pl guide me how it wii works my email id is n.joshi64@yahoo.com waiting for your reply
Dear friend pl. reply about my problem I was loaded your EA but it didn't works I was posted about this on 23/12/2011 but you didn't replay pl.guide me why EA didn't make trades? waiting your reply thanks if possible pl.send me screen shots for loading of EA & making trades on my email ID...my ID n.joshi64@yahoo.com...Thanks
What are the recommended settings?
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Renko Scalper:
Author: Adam Pogorzelski