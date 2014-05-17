Want to make Renko Ea

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Hello Friends Friends i want that please can any one make this ea for me for using that ea on ofline chart.

Buy
if previous 1 candle is buy candle ea open buy order on next opening canlde,
Sell
if previous 1 candle is Sell candle ea open Sell order on next opening canlde,

Exist

when one oposit candle open ea close All order. (it can edit able mean if we want then ea close order on this method otherwise we can use trialing stop)

 

 

Sory for my weak english. 

 
usamamaqbool46:

Hello Friends Friends i want that please can any one make this ea for me for using that ea on ofline chart.

Go here, they will make your EA for you: MT4 EA made for you
 
usamamaqbool46:

Hello Friends Friends i want that please can any one make this ea for me for using that ea on ofline chart.

Buy
if previous 1 candle is buy candle ea open buy order on next opening canlde,
Sell
if previous 1 candle is Sell candle ea open Sell order on next opening canlde,

Exist

when one oposit candle open ea close All order. (it can edit able mean if we want then ea close order on this method otherwise we can use trialing stop)

 

 

Sory for my weak english. 

how i cant that renko ea?

makasih

fxudus@gmail.com

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