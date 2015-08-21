Indicators: TARZAN

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TARZAN:

Trend indicator.

Author: IURII TOKMAN

 
lastman:
great work thank you very nice display..
 

Hi satop,

This is a very good job. Congratulations.

Q: it repainted? Reliability of the signals?

Robert

 
Roberto:

Hi satop,

This is a very good job. Congratulations.

Q: it repainted? Reliability of the signals?

Robert

Hi,

Unfortunately, re-painted. If the time frame H1, and using 15 time-frame, then re-painted.
Can be proved. :-(

[Deleted]  

Satop,

Thanks for sharing! Would you or someone be able to add an email alert to this indicator? TIA!

 
TARZAN indicator is the one of the best indicator in this world, Thank you
 

how is this work?

 

This indicator is having some errors and not working in the chart. One of our mql friend compiled and error free for us. You can download from the below link which is in forum dept.

Thanks. Pankaj 

 
Pankaj D Costa:

This indicator is having some errors and not working in the chart. One of our mql friend compiled and error free for us. You can download from the below link which is in forum dept.

Thanks. Pankaj 

You forgot the link Pankaj.
 

Sorry for the mistake.

This is the link: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/62926#comment_1843680 

Also attaching here the indicator what I had downloaded from the link.

Thanks Dear Alain.

Rgds, Pankaj 

Files:
Tarzan.mq4  7 kb
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