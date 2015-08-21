Indicators: TARZAN
Hi satop,
This is a very good job. Congratulations.
Q: it repainted? Reliability of the signals?
Robert
Hi satop,
This is a very good job. Congratulations.
Q: it repainted? Reliability of the signals?
Robert
Hi,
Unfortunately, re-painted. If the time frame H1, and using 15 time-frame, then re-painted.
Can be proved. :-(
Satop,
Thanks for sharing! Would you or someone be able to add an email alert to this indicator? TIA!
how is this work?
This indicator is having some errors and not working in the chart. One of our mql friend compiled and error free for us. You can download from the below link which is in forum dept.
Thanks. Pankaj
This indicator is having some errors and not working in the chart. One of our mql friend compiled and error free for us. You can download from the below link which is in forum dept.
Thanks. Pankaj
Sorry for the mistake.
This is the link: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/62926#comment_1843680
Also attaching here the indicator what I had downloaded from the link.
Thanks Dear Alain.
Rgds, Pankaj
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
TARZAN:
Author: IURII TOKMAN