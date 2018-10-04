Order Board
Hi,
How I can the Order Board to my MT4, any ideas?!
What are you asking? I don't understand!
do you mean trade panel or smth like this?
you can easily find if it is
https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=trade%20panel&module=mql5_module_codebase
- www.mql5.com
Hi,
How I can the Order Board to my MT4, any ideas?!
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2018.10.03 13:19
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Hi,
How I can the Order Board to my MT4, any ideas?!