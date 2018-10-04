Order Board

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Hi,

How I can the Order Board to my MT4, any ideas?!

 
25121994:

Hi,

How I can the Order Board to my MT4, any ideas?!

What are you asking? I don't understand!

 
Keith Watford:

What are you asking? I don't understand!

Want to get something like this to my platform:

Example

 

do you mean trade panel or smth like this?

you can easily find if it is


https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=trade%20panel&module=mql5_module_codebase

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25121994:

Hi,

How I can the Order Board to my MT4, any ideas?!

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

mt4 on my website

Sergey Golubev, 2018.10.03 13:19

EMBED METATRADER 4/5 WEBTERMINAL ON YOUR WEBSITE FOR FREE AND MAKE A PROFIT

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