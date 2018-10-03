Trading Signals with Automatic Execution on Your Account: problem with signal. Symbol "EurUsd.m" not found, symbol "GbpUsd.m" not found...

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Trading Signals with Automatic Execution on Your Account: problem with signal. Symbol "EurUsd.m" not found, symbol "GbpUsd.m" not found...
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Fabrizietto71:
Trading Signals with Automatic Execution on Your Account: problem with signal. Symbol "EurUsd.m" not found, symbol "GbpUsd.m" not found...

Contact your broker about mapping these symbols to your account, make sure first they are enabled in the MT4 >> View >> Symbols window.


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