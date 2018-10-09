Determining these swing points
@Naguisa Unada - thank you, I will check it out.
The thing is, that my algorithm keeps flipping to LONG after each strong move down. My algo is based on RSI. So I'm trying to find a reliable counter-weight to enter SHORT again, but RSI is soooo low during this ride down, that I need to find some alternative for determining these particular swing points.
ok @Naguisa Unada, how do you find points A and B? I know it is very easy using MACD (or other MA-based), but then it works bad when not in sidewasy/choppy markets. How to tell the difference - I don't know.
I inadvertently have deleted my previous post.
I usually determine the point of A-B by intersection with MA. However, if the trend is weak, we can not make an appropriate judgment. So I am using CCFp to see the strength of the trend.
You need to adjust your rsi period to a smaller period to get more overbought or oversold signal
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Guys, can you recommend any good logic/indicator for determining swing points marked on this chart? Strong downtrend, seeing correction up, possible reversal into uptrend, but then it just changes direction and continues down. RSI usually between 30 and 60 so nowhere close to being overBought. Would be grateful for any suggestions.