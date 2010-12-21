How to publish zip archive for developer

New comment
 

I have a developer here who is going to create an EA for me for MT4, but I am quite new to getting it set up.

 I sent him a zip archive including MT4 template, indicator, requirements, screen shots etc, but he said I needed to publish the zip archive at the MQL5 website. I am unable to find an area where I can publish this archive.

Can someone help to get further with this job please?

regards

honkin 

 

I think you want to order EA using our service Job. So you should read article How to Order a Trading Robot in MQL5 and MQL4

You can add any archive with Negotiation of Requirements when you want to go through this stage




New comment