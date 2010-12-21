How to publish zip archive for developer
I think you want to order EA using our service Job. So you should read article How to Order a Trading Robot in MQL5 and MQL4
You can add any archive with Negotiation of Requirements when you want to go through this stage
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I have a developer here who is going to create an EA for me for MT4, but I am quite new to getting it set up.
I sent him a zip archive including MT4 template, indicator, requirements, screen shots etc, but he said I needed to publish the zip archive at the MQL5 website. I am unable to find an area where I can publish this archive.
Can someone help to get further with this job please?
regards
honkin