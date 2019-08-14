Scripts: One Click (Hot Key Alt-C) close all order and take screen for keep your trading journal
HI,
I downloaded the file and tried to attach it to a chart, but nothing happened.
How are you suppose to use this EA?
thanks
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One Click (Hot Key Alt-C) close all order and take screen for keep your trading journal:
1) Close all order on the Symbol Chart 2) Take screen for keep a Trading Journal
Author: pingpong68