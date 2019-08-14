Scripts: One Click (Hot Key Alt-C) close all order and take screen for keep your trading journal

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One Click (Hot Key Alt-C) close all order and take screen for keep your trading journal:

1) Close all order on the Symbol Chart 2) Take screen for keep a Trading Journal

One Click (Hot Key Alt-C) close all order and take screen for keep your trading journal

Author: pingpong68

 

HI,

I downloaded the file and tried to attach it to a chart, but nothing happened.

How are you suppose to use this EA?


thanks

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