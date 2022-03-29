Indicators: Trendline Price Alert - page 2

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Great indicator! When I try to use it on different charts, by means of a temple, it doesn plot the trendlines (well, the horizontal lines actually) when activating the template; so one has to put the indicator onto every new chart separately, which is more work then expected at first. Also, would be nice if the lines could be plotted close(r) to current price (handy when using this indi for breakout trading). Just some constructive remarks, 'cause it's by far the best indicator of its kind - been looking all over the place.

Thanks a lot, MOOSE!

 

Dear Moose,
Thanks for creating this indicator,
Just I started to use^test it.

You wrote in your description, that "When the mid-price crosses either level the warning alert will be triggered".
Let me know pls what the mid-price exactly meaning. Is it the mid price of each candle calculated after it was closed, or What else.
Can You please clarify it to me,

Thanks

Zoltan  

 
Hey, the trendlines are at first put on the graph at 20% from top and 20% from base of the outline run. This is starting situation just; the client should then reposition them to the edge/level at which they wish to be cautioned.
 
When the price touches the line, no alert appears. What am I doing wrong?
 

I think there is an issue

EU

H1

FXCC broker

Any idea?


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[Deleted]  
Is there MT5 version?
 

hi 

thanks for useful indicator

simple/easy to use and very useful indic.

i think its one top3 indic. that u should always have in folder :)

please add manuel sound selecting option in future updates 

thank you 

 
Very good code, thanks for sharing.
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