Help, beginner!
say the trade you want to put on IS:
AUDUSD
BUY 0.74350
TP1 074550
SL 0.7395
when you go on to put this trade on, you hold the trade symbol and then click new order. once you do this where are you meant to put the figures in?
Just choose the type of order (market, buy limit, buy stop, sell limit, sell stop), fill in your order details, open price, volume, TP, SL and click Place.
Just choose the type of order (market, buy limit, buy stop, sell limit, sell stop), fill in your order details, open price, volume, TP, SL and click Place.
how do you know what type of order to choose?
https://www.babypips.com/learn/forex/types-of-orders
for trades, what is the recomemded trade size when placing a trade
for trades, what is the recomemded trade size when placing a trade
It depends on your account and leverage.
Try will minimum possible 0.01 to see how it works.
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say the trade you want to put on IS:
AUDUSD
BUY 0.74350
TP1 074550
SL 0.7395
when you go on to put this trade on, you hold the trade symbol and then click new order. once you do this where are you meant to put the figures in?