Help, beginner!

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say the trade you want to put on IS:

AUDUSD

BUY 0.74350

TP1 074550

SL 0.7395


when you go on to put this trade on, you hold the trade symbol and then click new order. once you do this where are you meant to put the figures in?

 
izzzy:

say the trade you want to put on IS:

AUDUSD

BUY 0.74350

TP1 074550

SL 0.7395


when you go on to put this trade on, you hold the trade symbol and then click new order. once you do this where are you meant to put the figures in?

Just choose the type of order (market, buy limit, buy stop, sell limit, sell stop), fill in your order details, open price, volume, TP, SL and click Place.



 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Just choose the type of order (market, buy limit, buy stop, sell limit, sell stop), fill in your order details, open price, volume, TP, SL and click Place.



how do you know what type of order to choose?
 
izzzy:
how do you know what type of order to choose?

https://www.babypips.com/learn/forex/types-of-orders

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

https://www.babypips.com/learn/forex/types-of-orders


for trades, what is the recomemded trade size when placing a trade

 
izzzy:

for trades, what is the recomemded trade size when placing a trade

It depends on your account and leverage.

Try will minimum possible 0.01 to see how it works.

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