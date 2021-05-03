Can't Download Indicators From mql5.com Site - page 2

New comment
 

In the case you have several MT4 plateform, or several MT5 plateform,

(In the case of you have only one MT4 and/or one MT5 plateform, there is no problem,

MT4 or MT5 will detect automatically the right plateform)

Say, you want to download this indicator, it's MT4  :https://www.mql5.com/en/code/32183

It's the fisrt indicator on code base, MT4 indicators, today :


Stoch RSI MT4
Stoch RSI MT4
  • www.mql5.com
The Stochastic RSI indicator (Stoch RSI) is essentially an indicator of an indicator. It is used in technical analysis to provide a stochastic calculation to the RSI indicator. This means that it is a measure of RSI relative to its own high/low range over a user defined period of time. The Stochastic RSI is an oscillator that calculates a value between 0 and 1 which is then plotted as a line. This indicator is primarily used for identifying overbought and oversold conditions.
 

Then you have this image :


 

Same image : click others : (autre..)


 

Then click brownse (Parcourir, in inglish)

Because you have to find the place where your MT4 or MT5 editor is stored, to command the opening of the mq4 code source indicator or EA.




 

Then, in my case, I have to click on this to go to the place where the editor MT4 is stored, it could be a different place, following the way you stored the terminal, when you first downloaded MT4 or MT5


 

Then I  click program file ( x86)

 

     Any way you have to find the place where your MT4 plateform is stored and click on the editor :

You see ? Here I have two MT4 platform, and I just have to click on the one I want to download the indicator or EA


 

And then click on the editor of the plateform, and that'it, it will download the indicator or the EA in the plateform that you choosed :


 

It's done here, the name of the indicator is : "Stoch RSI" :


 

 

It all depends on the name you gave to plateform, when you first downloaded MT4 or MT5.

You have to give different name to plateform to know which one is which one

123
New comment