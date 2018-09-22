need to customize this indicator line to be not thin - page 2

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Hisham Mahmoud Younes:

sure not , i am not programmer , i am just trader so i am sorry to annoying you 

      ObjectSet("FibLevels", OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR, Fib_Color);
      ObjectSet("FibLevels", OBJPROP_STYLE, Fib_Style); 
      ObjectSet("FibLevels", OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH, InpWidth);
      ObjectSet("FibLevels", OBJPROP_FIBOLEVELS, level_count);

Look through the code until you find the non - highlighted lines and insert the highlighted line. 

 
Keith Watford:

Look through the code until you find the non - highlighted lines and insert the highlighted line. 

i did but not working , see the screenshot

 

 

OMG

Try adding inpWidth as input parameter or replace it with the width size you want.

 ObjectSet("FibLevels", OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH, 4);
 
Marco vd Heijden:

OMG

Try adding inpWidth as input parameter or replace it with the width size you want.

working great now thanks for your help

 
Not mine it was Keith who provided the answer so thank him !
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