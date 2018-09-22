need to customize this indicator line to be not thin - page 2
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sure not , i am not programmer , i am just trader so i am sorry to annoying you
Look through the code until you find the non - highlighted lines and insert the highlighted line.
Look through the code until you find the non - highlighted lines and insert the highlighted line.
i did but not working , see the screenshot
OMG
Try adding inpWidth as input parameter or replace it with the width size you want.
OMG
Try adding inpWidth as input parameter or replace it with the width size you want.
working great now thanks for your help