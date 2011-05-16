Indicators: MTF MACD scalper

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MTF MACD scalper:

This is a Multi time frame indicator based on the MACD. I was attempting to see if I could get a good entry on the M5 chart, and make the MACD values of the H1,H4,D align with the M5.

Author: midworld08

 
dahmy:
could you please add an alert if the stars show up and if it possepol can you chnge the stars to one up or down signal and its a great indi but dose it repint becuse its realy good thats all thinks and sorry for my poor english


I did have an alert on the active last bar, however I got annoyed with it, as the price moved up and down through the day the indicator would alert on and off. I found it better to enter the trade after the bar was finished, and the indicator was solid. In other words enter on open of the bar after the indicator signaled. I could put an alert there, on the open of the bar after the indicator has started. I might do both and put a variable in the externals so you can turn it on or off. Watch this spot I'll happen soon.

Not sure what you mean by one up or down signal. You only what the first signal of the series? When the MACD's first line up only?

As far as I know it reprints, you get to watch the signal move up and down on the active bar as the bar updates. I've seen that recently on the EURCHF m30 chart. Haven't seen anything on the majors or minors whilst I have been at the computer, always when I am away (GPBUSD on the 18th).

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and please do this things on the V2 becuse the signal is better thinks!!!!!!!
no no dose it reprints after the signal i meen that after the bar colse i meen that you see a signal on a bar you have to wait to the close of the bar then you enter the trade dose it reprints in that way and what i meen about the alert is to alert you after the close of the new signal
[Deleted]  
did you add the alert
 
Here is little improvement if you can do i think if we chose any two or three time fame in property windows then i think will be better becaus on every pair we can set diftend time frame combinations and will get better results
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