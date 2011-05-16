Indicators: MTF MACD scalper
could you please add an alert if the stars show up and if it possepol can you chnge the stars to one up or down signal and its a great indi but dose it repint becuse its realy good thats all thinks and sorry for my poor english
I did have an alert on the active last bar, however I got annoyed with it, as the price moved up and down through the day the indicator would alert on and off. I found it better to enter the trade after the bar was finished, and the indicator was solid. In other words enter on open of the bar after the indicator signaled. I could put an alert there, on the open of the bar after the indicator has started. I might do both and put a variable in the externals so you can turn it on or off. Watch this spot I'll happen soon.
Not sure what you mean by one up or down signal. You only what the first signal of the series? When the MACD's first line up only?
As far as I know it reprints, you get to watch the signal move up and down on the active bar as the bar updates. I've seen that recently on the EURCHF m30 chart. Haven't seen anything on the majors or minors whilst I have been at the computer, always when I am away (GPBUSD on the 18th).
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MTF MACD scalper:
Author: midworld08