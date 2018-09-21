Bollinger band breakout and candle post alert

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Does anyone know of an indicator that will send an alert when a candle has posted above or below the upper or lower bollinger bands? I've seen a few that will alert when it crosses but I'm only interested in when a candle posts above or below the upper or lower bollinger bands. 

 
hizicpainter:

Does anyone know of an indicator that will send an alert when a candle has posted above or below the upper or lower bollinger bands? I've seen a few that will alert when it crosses but I'm only interested in when a candle posts above or below the upper or lower bollinger bands. 

"candle posts above or below"

What does that mean?

 
Keith Watford:

"candle posts above or below"

What does that mean?

Like this. 


 
hizicpainter:

Like this. 


You mean Closes  above or below

 

I just modified a MQL4 indicator so it will be like your image above, and I post it here hoping someone will make it better and convert it into MQL5.

I often try to convert, but it is too difficult for me.

outside ±1σ alert

#property  indicator_chart_window
#property  indicator_buffers 6
#property  indicator_color1  Red        //BB
#property  indicator_color2  Red        //BB
#property  indicator_color3  Green       //buy dot
#property  indicator_color4  Magenta      //sell dot
#property  indicator_color5  Red
#property  indicator_color6  Blue
#property  indicator_width3  2
#property  indicator_width4  2


extern int  BobaPeriod = 21;
extern int  BobaDeviations = 1;
extern bool Use_Sound=true;


double BufferBand1[];
double BufferBand2[];
double BufferSell[];
double BufferBuy[];
double BufferSellEntry[];
double BufferBuyEntry[];
string UDBuy  = "";
string UDSell = "";

int init()
{
   //---- 2 additional buffers are used for counting.
   
   IndicatorDigits(MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_DIGITS)+2);
   
   // two bollies
   SetIndexBuffer(0,BufferBand1);
   SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_LINE);
   SetIndexDrawBegin(0,BobaPeriod);

   SetIndexBuffer(1,BufferBand2);
   SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_LINE);
   SetIndexDrawBegin(1,BobaPeriod);

   // marks for gimmees
   SetIndexBuffer(2,BufferSell);       //buy
   SetIndexStyle(2,DRAW_ARROW);
   SetIndexDrawBegin(2,BobaPeriod);
   SetIndexArrow(2, 167);
   SetIndexEmptyValue(2, 0);

   SetIndexBuffer(3,BufferBuy);        //sell
   SetIndexStyle(3,DRAW_ARROW);
   SetIndexDrawBegin(3,BobaPeriod);
   SetIndexArrow(3, 167);
   SetIndexEmptyValue(3, 0);
   
   // marks for entries
   SetIndexBuffer(4,BufferSellEntry);  //buyEntry
   SetIndexStyle(4,DRAW_ARROW);
   SetIndexDrawBegin(4,BobaPeriod);
   SetIndexArrow(4, 238);
   SetIndexEmptyValue(4, 0);

   SetIndexBuffer(5,BufferBuyEntry);   //sellEntry
   SetIndexStyle(5,DRAW_ARROW);
   SetIndexDrawBegin(5,BobaPeriod);
   SetIndexArrow(5, 236);
   SetIndexEmptyValue(5, 0);
   

   // IndicatorShortName("GimmeBar ");
   
   return(0);
}

int start()
{
   int counted_bars= IndicatorCounted();
   int lastbar;
     
   if (counted_bars>0)
      counted_bars--;
      
   lastbar= Bars - counted_bars;
   
   GimmeeBar(0, lastbar, BufferSell, BufferBuy, BufferSellEntry, BufferBuyEntry, BufferBand1, BufferBand2, BobaPeriod, BobaDeviations);
   
    
   return (0);
}   

double GimmeeBar(int offset, int lastbar, double &sellbuf[], double &buybuf[], double &sellbuf2[], double &buybuf2[], 
                  double &band1buf[], double&band2buf[], int period, int deviation)
{
   double band1, band2;
   int markerdist= 25;   // distance between bars and marker dots
   
   lastbar= MathMin(Bars-period, lastbar);   

   for(int i= lastbar; i>=offset; i--)
   {
      sellbuf[i]= 0;
      buybuf[i]=0;
      sellbuf2[i]= 0;
      buybuf2[i]=0;

      band1= iBands(NULL,0, period, deviation, 0, PRICE_CLOSE, MODE_UPPER, i);
      band2= iBands(NULL,0, period, deviation, 0, PRICE_CLOSE, MODE_LOWER, i);

      band1buf[i]= band1; 
      band2buf[i]= band2;
      
     
      // 1. Prices were rising.
      // 2. Prices touched the upper band.
      // 3. The price bar closed lower than it
      // opened when prices were previously rising.
      // or vice versa
      
       if ((Close[i+1] < band1) && (Close[i] >= band1))  
       {
         sellbuf[i]= Close[i] + markerdist*Point;
         if (i < 2 )
              {
                UDBuy = "m Up";   
                     DoAlertBuy(UDBuy);
              }
       }
      
    
      if ((Close[i+1] > band2) && (Close[i] <= band2))  
      {
         buybuf[i]= Close[i] - markerdist*Point;
         if (i < 2 )
              {
                UDSell = "m Down.";
                     DoAlertSell(UDSell);
              }
     
      }


      // Should such a price bar occur, a sell short order is to be executed
      // one tick below the low of the Gimmee bar.

     // if (sellbuf[i+1]!=0 && Low[i]<Low[i+1]-1*Point) {
      //   sellbuf2[i]= Low[i+1]-1*Point;
     // }
      
     // if (buybuf[i+1]!=0 && High[i]>High[i+1]+1*Point) {
     //    buybuf2[i]= High[i+1]+1*Point;
     // }
      
   }

   /*
   if (DebugLogger)
      Print(TimeOffset(offset), "BG-GimmeBar ", "");
   */
   
   return (0); 
}


void DoAlertBuy(string UDBuy)
{
   if (!NewBar() || !Use_Sound)
      return;
      Alert(Symbol(), " ", Period(), " ", "Buy");
     //PlaySound ("Alert2");
}

void DoAlertSell(string UDSell)
{
   if (!NewBar() || !Use_Sound)
      return;
      Alert(Symbol(), " ", Period(), " ", "Sell");
     //PlaySound ("Alert2");
}

  bool NewBar()
{
   static datetime dt  = 0;
   if (dt != Time[0])
   {
      dt = Time[0];
      return(true);
   }
}
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