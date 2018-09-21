Bollinger band breakout and candle post alert
hizicpainter:
Does anyone know of an indicator that will send an alert when a candle has posted above or below the upper or lower bollinger bands? I've seen a few that will alert when it crosses but I'm only interested in when a candle posts above or below the upper or lower bollinger bands.
"candle posts above or below"
What does that mean?
Keith Watford:
"candle posts above or below"
What does that mean?
Like this.
hizicpainter:
Like this.
You mean Closes above or below
I just modified a MQL4 indicator so it will be like your image above, and I post it here hoping someone will make it better and convert it into MQL5.
I often try to convert, but it is too difficult for me.
#property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 6 #property indicator_color1 Red //BB #property indicator_color2 Red //BB #property indicator_color3 Green //buy dot #property indicator_color4 Magenta //sell dot #property indicator_color5 Red #property indicator_color6 Blue #property indicator_width3 2 #property indicator_width4 2 extern int BobaPeriod = 21; extern int BobaDeviations = 1; extern bool Use_Sound=true; double BufferBand1[]; double BufferBand2[]; double BufferSell[]; double BufferBuy[]; double BufferSellEntry[]; double BufferBuyEntry[]; string UDBuy = ""; string UDSell = ""; int init() { //---- 2 additional buffers are used for counting. IndicatorDigits(MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_DIGITS)+2); // two bollies SetIndexBuffer(0,BufferBand1); SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_LINE); SetIndexDrawBegin(0,BobaPeriod); SetIndexBuffer(1,BufferBand2); SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_LINE); SetIndexDrawBegin(1,BobaPeriod); // marks for gimmees SetIndexBuffer(2,BufferSell); //buy SetIndexStyle(2,DRAW_ARROW); SetIndexDrawBegin(2,BobaPeriod); SetIndexArrow(2, 167); SetIndexEmptyValue(2, 0); SetIndexBuffer(3,BufferBuy); //sell SetIndexStyle(3,DRAW_ARROW); SetIndexDrawBegin(3,BobaPeriod); SetIndexArrow(3, 167); SetIndexEmptyValue(3, 0); // marks for entries SetIndexBuffer(4,BufferSellEntry); //buyEntry SetIndexStyle(4,DRAW_ARROW); SetIndexDrawBegin(4,BobaPeriod); SetIndexArrow(4, 238); SetIndexEmptyValue(4, 0); SetIndexBuffer(5,BufferBuyEntry); //sellEntry SetIndexStyle(5,DRAW_ARROW); SetIndexDrawBegin(5,BobaPeriod); SetIndexArrow(5, 236); SetIndexEmptyValue(5, 0); // IndicatorShortName("GimmeBar "); return(0); } int start() { int counted_bars= IndicatorCounted(); int lastbar; if (counted_bars>0) counted_bars--; lastbar= Bars - counted_bars; GimmeeBar(0, lastbar, BufferSell, BufferBuy, BufferSellEntry, BufferBuyEntry, BufferBand1, BufferBand2, BobaPeriod, BobaDeviations); return (0); } double GimmeeBar(int offset, int lastbar, double &sellbuf[], double &buybuf[], double &sellbuf2[], double &buybuf2[], double &band1buf[], double&band2buf[], int period, int deviation) { double band1, band2; int markerdist= 25; // distance between bars and marker dots lastbar= MathMin(Bars-period, lastbar); for(int i= lastbar; i>=offset; i--) { sellbuf[i]= 0; buybuf[i]=0; sellbuf2[i]= 0; buybuf2[i]=0; band1= iBands(NULL,0, period, deviation, 0, PRICE_CLOSE, MODE_UPPER, i); band2= iBands(NULL,0, period, deviation, 0, PRICE_CLOSE, MODE_LOWER, i); band1buf[i]= band1; band2buf[i]= band2; // 1. Prices were rising. // 2. Prices touched the upper band. // 3. The price bar closed lower than it // opened when prices were previously rising. // or vice versa if ((Close[i+1] < band1) && (Close[i] >= band1)) { sellbuf[i]= Close[i] + markerdist*Point; if (i < 2 ) { UDBuy = "m Up"; DoAlertBuy(UDBuy); } } if ((Close[i+1] > band2) && (Close[i] <= band2)) { buybuf[i]= Close[i] - markerdist*Point; if (i < 2 ) { UDSell = "m Down."; DoAlertSell(UDSell); } } // Should such a price bar occur, a sell short order is to be executed // one tick below the low of the Gimmee bar. // if (sellbuf[i+1]!=0 && Low[i]<Low[i+1]-1*Point) { // sellbuf2[i]= Low[i+1]-1*Point; // } // if (buybuf[i+1]!=0 && High[i]>High[i+1]+1*Point) { // buybuf2[i]= High[i+1]+1*Point; // } } /* if (DebugLogger) Print(TimeOffset(offset), "BG-GimmeBar ", ""); */ return (0); } void DoAlertBuy(string UDBuy) { if (!NewBar() || !Use_Sound) return; Alert(Symbol(), " ", Period(), " ", "Buy"); //PlaySound ("Alert2"); } void DoAlertSell(string UDSell) { if (!NewBar() || !Use_Sound) return; Alert(Symbol(), " ", Period(), " ", "Sell"); //PlaySound ("Alert2"); } bool NewBar() { static datetime dt = 0; if (dt != Time[0]) { dt = Time[0]; return(true); } }
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Does anyone know of an indicator that will send an alert when a candle has posted above or below the upper or lower bollinger bands? I've seen a few that will alert when it crosses but I'm only interested in when a candle posts above or below the upper or lower bollinger bands.