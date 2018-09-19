OpenOrders shows 0 despite I have 13 open positions??
PositionsTotal();https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/trading/positionstotal
Documentation on MQL5: Trade Functions / PositionsTotal
- www.mql5.com
Trade Functions / PositionsTotal - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
Ah - I understand.
Coming from MQL4 I was baffled by the example in the reference:
uint total=OrdersTotal(); //--- gehen wir im Zyklus durch alle Ordern for(uint i=0;i<total;i++) { //--- erhalten wir Orderticket in Bezug auf seine Position in der Liste if((ticket=OrderGetTicket(i))>0) { ....
Carl Schreiber:
Ah - I understand.
Coming from MQL4 I was baffled by the example in the reference:
In MQL5 OrdersTotal() returns count of pending orders.
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I have on a demo account 13 open positions:
but OrdersTotal() shows zero(?):
How do you get the open positions in MQL5?