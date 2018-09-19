What are all the things that automatic validation checks? - page 2

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Okay update. I added IsTradeAllowed and IsConnected to the checks and now automatic validation has been running for over 10 minutes without any feedback. The icon is just rotating. Is this okay or should I restart it?
 
It can take a while.
 
Marco vd Heijden:
It can take a while.

Its like 20 minutes now :-0 on my side it normally completes in less than 4 minutes.

 
Hours.
 

It still gave the same error.

errors

 
Hmm then it's not 'Market Approved' yet.
 
Marco vd Heijden:
Hmm then it's not 'Market Approved' yet.

what other checks are missing this will ruin market reputation. AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT) is in the code too.

 
you can use the auto translate tool and read a bit here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/277123/page4#comment_8686644
 
Try adding a ea update today or tomorrow youll see what im talking about. It will get rejected buy the auto validater. It came recently hasnt always been like that.
 
Marco vd Heijden:
you can use the auto translate tool and read a bit here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/277123/page4#comment_8686644

Got no answer there. My EA has no pair or time frame restrictions.

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