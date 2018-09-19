What are all the things that automatic validation checks? - page 2
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It can take a while.
Its like 20 minutes now :-0 on my side it normally completes in less than 4 minutes.
It still gave the same error.
Hmm then it's not 'Market Approved' yet.
what other checks are missing this will ruin market reputation. AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT) is in the code too.
you can use the auto translate tool and read a bit here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/277123/page4#comment_8686644
Got no answer there. My EA has no pair or time frame restrictions.