Scripts: Market Watch AUTO-CSV
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Market Watch AUTO-CSV:
This script will create, automatically, a CSV file with all your broker markets listed. We thought would be useful. We use it to integrate it with all our experts statistics. The CSV file will be created in MQL4/Files folder. Good Trading and good statistics!!
Author: Francesco Rubeo