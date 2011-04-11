Indicators: JJN-Promise
Excellent Indicators Job well done!!!
Pat
An example for divergence:
Thanks for this. Can someone tell me how to use this? It doesn't draw any arrow when there is a divergence and I cannot understand the diff numbers on the indicator. Thanks in advance.
klaretos:
Thanks for this. Can someone tell me how to use this? It doesn't draw any arrow when there is a divergence and I cannot understand the diff numbers on the indicator. Thanks in advance.
Thanks for this. Can someone tell me how to use this? It doesn't draw any arrow when there is a divergence and I cannot understand the diff numbers on the indicator. Thanks in advance.
Hi,
Those vertical lines and arrows are made manually. There is divergence between peaks (indicator and price). 'Diff' is the difference between the main and signal values.
Hello, your indicator is the best i ever saw, and thank you so much to share it with us.
I have a question about it: what indicator(s) JJN-Promisse to show this graph? It uses MACD or other like that?
Thanks.
Ed.
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JJN-Promise:
Author: Gordon Gekko