Indicators: JJN-Fibo

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JJN-Fibo:

Intra-[Month,Week,Day,H4,H1 ...] Fibonacci. (Maybe) the most useful Fibonacci tool.

Author: Gordon Gekko

 

An example: 

Intraday (BasisTF=1440) Fibo on M15 chart.

 

[Deleted]  
Best fibbo indicator on the net. Period!
[Deleted]  
10/10
 
klaretos:
10/10

Thank you, klaretos!
 

nice indicator. where can i find pdf for it

[Deleted]  
Dear ggeko


i've seen on the website http://www.rapidresultsmethod.com/ indicator just like yours.


Are you the owner of the website? Because the indi same as  indi that your coded here it is Fibo-Vector

 
depati:
Dear ggeko


i've seen on the website http://www.rapidresultsmethod.com/ indicator just like yours.


Are you the owner of the website? Because the indi same as  indi that your coded here it is Fibo-Vector



That website is not mine. If that indi is the same as mine, its owner is a thief.
 
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nice tool ! thanks
 

Hi there, 

 

Thanks for the indicator :) Just want to ask, is it possible to edit to mq4 file to include 78.6% instead of 76.4%? 

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