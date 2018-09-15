Indicators: JJN-Fibo
Best fibbo indicator on the net. Period!
10/10
klaretos:
10/10
10/10
Thank you, klaretos!
nice indicator. where can i find pdf for it
Dear ggeko
i've seen on the website http://www.rapidresultsmethod.com/ indicator just like yours.
Are you the owner of the website? Because the indi same as indi that your coded here it is Fibo-Vector
depati:That website is not mine. If that indi is the same as mine, its owner is a thief.
Dear ggeko
Dear ggeko
i've seen on the website http://www.rapidresultsmethod.com/ indicator just like yours.
Are you the owner of the website? Because the indi same as indi that your coded here it is Fibo-Vector
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nice tool ! thanks
Hi there,
Thanks for the indicator :) Just want to ask, is it possible to edit to mq4 file to include 78.6% instead of 76.4%?
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JJN-Fibo:
Author: Gordon Gekko