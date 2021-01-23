looking for the Bollinger bands indicator with color
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Hello
I am looking for the Bollinger bands indicator with color change of the sup and inf bands according to their direction for MT4
like the one below version mt5
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/16489
https://c.mql5.com/18/53/BB_filled.png
thanks