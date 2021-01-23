looking for the Bollinger bands indicator with color

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Hello
I am looking for the Bollinger bands indicator with color change of the sup and inf bands according to their direction for MT4
like the one below version mt5

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/16489
https://c.mql5.com/18/53/BB_filled.png

bb

thanks

Bollinger Bands with Filling
Bollinger Bands with Filling
  • www.mql5.com
This is a version of Bollinger bands made as a filled area. But to avoid just making the usual Bollinger bands with some more colors, this version has a choice of calculating the standard deviation as a sample or as an uncorrected...
 

Why don't you just use the MT5 ?

MT4 does not have the buffer capacity to draw these colored lines.

 
because a lot of mt4 indicator that I use are not available in mt5
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