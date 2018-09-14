Does Mt4 have the fibonacci extension tool?
so, I am going through the babypips schooling and its saying that if I click on swing low then click on swing high and then drag cursor anywhere that the fib extension levels but I cannot do this can someone please help me
- How to use the fibo_pivot indicator?
- Raw Ideas
- Fibonacci discussion
then click on the chart and drag the mouse as described in babypips
CrisZind:
then click on the chart and drag the mouse as described in babypips
then click on the chart and drag the mouse as described in babypips
yes I know it is the Fibonacci retracement are you implying that mt4 automatically has the extension levels ?
jose03:
yes I know it is the Fibonacci retracement are you implying that mt4 automatically has the extension levels ?
Yes, it has the regular ones, you can also add the rest, such as 1.61% and the 2.618% levels or any other
Click on "Insert", then "Fibonacci" and then "Expansion".
You can move it onto the toolbar if you are going to use it a lot.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register