Does Mt4 have the fibonacci extension tool?

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so, I am going through the babypips schooling and its saying that if I click on swing low then click on swing high and then drag cursor anywhere that the fib extension levels but I cannot do this can someone please help me 
 
 
then click on the chart and drag the mouse as described in babypips
 
CrisZind:
then click on the chart and drag the mouse as described in babypips

yes I know it is the Fibonacci retracement are you implying that mt4 automatically has the extension levels ?

 
jose03:

yes I know it is the Fibonacci retracement are you implying that mt4 automatically has the extension levels ?

Yes, it has the regular ones, you can also add the rest, such as 1.61% and the 2.618% levels or any other

 

Sorry i didn't read good the first time, the extension has to be added





 

Click on "Insert", then "Fibonacci" and then "Expansion".

You can move it onto the toolbar if you are going to use it a lot.

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