MQL4 How to know the currency margin of a Stock or Index?
If you just need to get the margin currency you can use:
SymbolInfoString(symbol,SYMBOL_CURRENCY_MARGIN)
For function SymbolInfoString():
Identifier
Description
Type
SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE
Basic currency of a symbol
string
SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT
Profit currency
string
SYMBOL_CURRENCY_MARGIN
Margin currency
string
SYMBOL_DESCRIPTION
Symbol description
string
SYMBOL_PATH
Path in the symbol tree
string
If you just need to get the margin currency you can use:
SymbolInfoString(symbol,SYMBOL_CURRENCY_MARGIN)
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
For function SymbolInfoString():
Identifier
Description
Type
SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE
Basic currency of a symbol
string
SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT
Profit currency
string
SYMBOL_CURRENCY_MARGIN
Margin currency
string
SYMBOL_DESCRIPTION
Symbol description
string
SYMBOL_PATH
Path in the symbol tree
string
:-( I am very distract !!! I did not see this function !
Thank You very much !
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello, while I am calculating the Contra value of portolio (all the positions that I have) in forex and stock, I found this problem ...
In Forex I can know the deposit currency and the currency in which I am trading for its symbol (EURUSD, AUDJPY, USDCAD), so I have lots and base currency to calculate the Counter Value, the financial exposure in that trade.
In the case of Forex, as I know the deposit currency, I only recover the first 3 characters "CAD" / JPY then convert 100.000 CAD * lots / "EURCAD"
Simple example:
But when I find an action or Index in my portfolio, some of them are in EUR, but others in USD, so I do not find a function that gives me the margin Currency ...
Example ITALY40 is calculated in EUR, UK100 in GBP.
Any ideas? Using MarketInfo () at the moment I can not get this margin currency.
Thank you so much.