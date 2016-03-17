Experts: Daily Breakdown - page 2

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[Deleted]  

Hello,first what pairs do you use?,I am using GBPUSD and I am getting "SELLSTOP 147",ERROR what cause this?

 

Ok I am trying the demo version and this is the results I got, anybody knows where I can get the real version? please let me know.

 
It looks good but it is not working even I cound not test it please help me or give me another version of it
 
brianwd123:

Hello,first what pairs do you use?,I am using GBPUSD and I am getting "SELLSTOP 147",ERROR what cause this?


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[Deleted]  

Great EA, nice work! Thank you so much!

 
Panjianom Ади Пратомо:

Отличный эксперт, отличная работа! Огромное спасибо!

спасибо
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