Experts: Daily Breakdown - page 2
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Hello,first what pairs do you use?,I am using GBPUSD and I am getting "SELLSTOP 147",ERROR what cause this?
Ok I am trying the demo version and this is the results I got, anybody knows where I can get the real version? please let me know.
Hello,first what pairs do you use?,I am using GBPUSD and I am getting "SELLSTOP 147",ERROR what cause this?
Branch for discussion and suggestions
Great EA, nice work! Thank you so much!
Отличный эксперт, отличная работа! Огромное спасибо!