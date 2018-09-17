Moved signal to the wrong broker
Hi guys, I mistakenly moved my signal to the wrong broker and now I can't see it on MT5 anymore.
Also, I don't see the option to move signal as I used to see on the cog.
Do you guys have any idea?
Thanks
You can't move a signal.
What exactly do you mean?
You can't move a signal.
What exactly do you mean?
When you click on the cog you can see an option "Move subscription" like this:
When you click on "Move subscription" you'll be able to change the broker server and the login:
What happened is that I moved it to the wrong server and now I don't have the "Move subscription" option under the cog anymore.
Do you get it?
When you click on the cog you can see an option "Move subscription" like this:
When you click on "Move subscription" you'll be able to change the broker server and the login:
What happened is that I moved it to the wrong server and now I don't have the "Move subscription" option under the cog anymore.
Do you get it?
I see, thats a new option from MQL5 and its good news, because a lot of subscribers were asking for this.
As for your problem, I don't know, maybe the move option is only valid once, or you need some time, before you move it again.
You can contact the Service Desk (4th option) about it.
I see, thats a new option from MQL5 and its good news, because a lot of subscribers were asking for this.
As for your problem, I don't know, maybe the move option is only valid once, or you need some time, before you move it again.
You can contact the Service Desk (4th option) about it.
Yeah, I hope it's just a matter of time and I'll be able to move it back.
They say to use the Service Desk to request things, can I use it to ask questions like this?
Yeah, I hope it's just a matter of time and I'll be able to move it back.
They say to use the Service Desk to request things, can I use it to ask questions like this?
They've downgraded the Service Desk to financial matters only.
They usually don't deal with this kind of things anymore.
They've downgraded the Service Desk to financial matters only.
They usually don't deal with this kind of things anymore.
I got it fixed using the service desk. :)
Well done Bruno!
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Hi guys, I mistakenly moved my signal to the wrong broker and now I can't see it on MT5 anymore.
Also, I don't see the option to move signal as I used to see on the cog.
Do you guys have any idea?
Thanks