Experts: Blonde Trader EA - page 2
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extern int PeriodX = 1;
extern int Limit = 20;
extern int Grid = 20;
extern int Amount = 2;
extern int LockDown = 0;
int Slippage = 3;
2007-2011
The backtests are impressive, but the robot does not place any real trade in the demo or live account.
Do you know what's wrong with the code?
Regards.