Experts: Blonde Trader EA - page 2

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how to setting for mt4 4 digit ?
[Deleted]  

extern int PeriodX = 1;
extern int Limit = 20;

extern int Grid = 20;
extern int Amount = 2;

extern int LockDown = 0;
int Slippage = 3;

2007-2011

[Deleted]  
I have back tested this EA and it is almost straight line when the grids are 5 pips (50points) and close all (Amount) for about 8~13 (a low target I know but yields very high +ve outcome). I had already de-Martingaled it by changing the mathpower from 2 to 1. It seems to not be able to forward test on my demo account. Would this be because the first grid pending order is too close to the price?
 

The backtests are impressive, but the robot does not place any real trade in the demo or live account.

Do you know what's wrong with the code?

Regards.

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