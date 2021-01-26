Experts: RSI&CCI DIVERGENCE
Automated-Trading:sir I got this error
Author: Aharon Tzadik
Files:
ErrorRSICCI.png 44 kb
Jess Padayao:
sir I got this error
sir I got this error
Fixed.
Aharon Tzadik:
Fixed.
this one after the updated, thanks
Files:
ErrorRSICCI_2.png 28 kb
ErrorRSICCI_3.png 48 kb
Jess Padayao:
this one after the updated, thanks
4109
ERR_TRADE_NOT_ALLOWED
Trade is not allowed. Enable checkbox "Allow live trading" in the Expert Advisor properties
(Runtime Errors).https://docs.mql4.com/constants/errorswarnings/errorcodes
Runtime Errors - Codes of Errors and Warnings - Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL4 Reference
- docs.mql4.com
The GetLastError() function return last error code, stored in _LastError predefined variable. This value can be reset using the ResetLastError() function. Error code constants defined at stderror.mqh file. To print text messages use ErrorDescription() function defined at stdlib.mqh file.
I am new to this and need more info on settings.
1. which timeframe? 1M, 1H, 1D?
2. CCI - "CCI" indicator value (values:10-40). - What changes will this make?
3. RSI - "RSI" indicator value(values:10-40). - What changes will this make?
4. MagicNumber - Magic number (values: 1-100000). - What is this?
5. TakeProfit - Take Profit (values: 50-100). - Please explain is this value or pips and with trailing stop can this go on forever?
6. Mom_Sell-Momentum_Sell trtrigger(values: 0.1-5). - explain the momentum
7. UseEquityStop -Use Equity Stop(value: true). - what does this mean?
8. TotalEquityRisk-Total Equity Risk(values: 1-3). - what does the 1-3 setting do? If I set it to 0.2 will that be 20% of my total?
9. Max_Trades-Maximum trades(values: 1-5). in total or at a time?
1. which timeframe? 1M, 1H, 1D?
2. CCI - "CCI" indicator value (values:10-40). - What changes will this make?
3. RSI - "RSI" indicator value(values:10-40). - What changes will this make?
4. MagicNumber - Magic number (values: 1-100000). - What is this?
5. TakeProfit - Take Profit (values: 50-100). - Please explain is this value or pips and with trailing stop can this go on forever?
6. Mom_Sell-Momentum_Sell trtrigger(values: 0.1-5). - explain the momentum
7. UseEquityStop -Use Equity Stop(value: true). - what does this mean?
8. TotalEquityRisk-Total Equity Risk(values: 1-3). - what does the 1-3 setting do? If I set it to 0.2 will that be 20% of my total?
9. Max_Trades-Maximum trades(values: 1-5). in total or at a time?
debeertinus:
You need to pay some one to help you use EAs
HOW DO I GET THIS EA TO WORK ON MT5? PLEASE MAKE IT FOR MQL5 OR YOU HAVE EDITED IT.! THANK YOU SIR
Addy zacky:
HOW DO I GET THIS EA TO WORK ON MT5? PLEASE MAKE IT FOR MQL5 OR YOU HAVE EDITED IT.! THANK YOU SIR
HOW DO I GET THIS EA TO WORK ON MT5? PLEASE MAKE IT FOR MQL5 OR YOU HAVE EDITED IT.! THANK YOU SIR
Don't write in capital letter, its rude!
This is a MT4 EA, it won't work on MT5.
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RSI&CCI DIVERGENCE:
Author: Aharon Tzadik