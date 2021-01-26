Experts: RSI&CCI DIVERGENCE

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RSI&CCI DIVERGENCE:

RSI&CCI DIVERGENCE EA Trades when there is a divergence of "RSI" OR "CCI" indicator.

RSI&CCI DIVERGENCE

Author: Aharon Tzadik

 
Automated-Trading:

RSI&CCI DIVERGENCE:

Author: Aharon Tzadik

sir  I got this error 
Files:
ErrorRSICCI.png  44 kb
 
Jess Padayao:
sir  I got this error 

Fixed.

 
Aharon Tzadik:

Fixed.

this one after the updated, thanks

Files:
ErrorRSICCI_2.png  28 kb
ErrorRSICCI_3.png  48 kb
 
Jess Padayao:

this one after the updated, thanks

4109

ERR_TRADE_NOT_ALLOWED

Trade is not allowed. Enable checkbox "Allow live trading" in the Expert Advisor properties


(Runtime Errors).https://docs.mql4.com/constants/errorswarnings/errorcodes

Runtime Errors - Codes of Errors and Warnings - Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL4 Reference
Runtime Errors - Codes of Errors and Warnings - Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL4 Reference
  • docs.mql4.com
The GetLastError() function return last error code, stored in _LastError predefined variable. This value can be reset using the ResetLastError() function. Error code constants defined at stderror.mqh file. To print text messages use ErrorDescription() function defined at stdlib.mqh file.
 
I am new to this and need more info on settings.
1. which timeframe? 1M, 1H, 1D?
2. CCI - "CCI" indicator value (values:10-40). - What changes will this make?
3. RSI - "RSI" indicator value(values:10-40). - What changes will this make?
4. MagicNumber - Magic number (values: 1-100000). - What is this?
5. TakeProfit - Take Profit (values: 50-100). - Please explain is this value or pips and with trailing stop can this go on forever?
6. Mom_Sell-Momentum_Sell trtrigger(values: 0.1-5). - explain the momentum
7. UseEquityStop -Use Equity Stop(value: true). - what does this mean?
8. TotalEquityRisk-Total Equity Risk(values: 1-3). - what does the 1-3 setting do? If I set it to 0.2 will that be 20% of my total?
9. Max_Trades-Maximum trades(values: 1-5). in total or at a time?
 
debeertinus:

You need to pay some one to help you use EAs

 
HOW DO I GET THIS EA TO WORK ON MT5? PLEASE MAKE IT FOR MQL5 OR YOU HAVE EDITED IT.! THANK YOU SIR
 
Addy zacky:
HOW DO I GET THIS EA TO WORK ON MT5? PLEASE MAKE IT FOR MQL5 OR YOU HAVE EDITED IT.! THANK YOU SIR

Don't write in capital letter, its rude!

This is a MT4 EA, it won't work on MT5.

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