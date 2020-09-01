Scripts: XIT_BuySellAutoStoploss.mq4 - Stoploss set from Fractal Levels, Money management Risk/Reward
Thanks for this, I will test it when the market opens Sunday evening.
one thing you might consider adding to this is lot size
Slippage also needs adjusted for 3 and 5 digit brokers, otherwise your slippage is 3 points instead of 3 pips (using default value).
Hi all, can anyone suggest, what will be the minimum Account balance for this script to work? I'm getting error, saying "Run the script again".
the exact error msg is "Try running the script again". Any idea guys?
Nice work thanks.
Is it possible to convert this script to a EA in a way that only works when a position is open in the market?
For example, the EA would be attached to the chart, and when a order was placed with the One Click Trader of metatrader the EA would execute but this time wouldn't need to ask if it was a buy or a sell.
This script no longer works.
Its a 9 years old script, it would be a surprise if it was still working.
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XIT_BuySellAutoStoploss.mq4 - Stoploss set from Fractal Levels, Money management Risk/Reward:
Author: Jeff West