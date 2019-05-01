Searching MQL5's website

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Hi there,

If I want to search through the +100 pages of indicators (https://www.mql5.com/en/code/mt5/indicators) by subject, can it be done? Or must I manually search each individual page?

I have tried the search function at top right, but it is ineffective.

 

yes

or use your terminal

 

well if you only want an indicator that might do.....although I'm not sure the terminal holds the complete library

other searches, in only the codebase (as an example), via "subject" at either this website or terminal seems unavailable

 

a specific example,

say I want to search only the codebase for "ma crossovers",

yes I can search "ma crossovers" across the site (search icon top right), but if i wish to search only the codebase, how is it done, it seems it cant be

 
James_Austin:

a specific example,

say I want to search only the codebase for "ma crossovers",

yes I can search "ma crossovers" across the site (search icon top right), but if i wish to search only the codebase, how is it done, it seems it cant be

You can filter the search on the left of the screen, so just select codebase.

 

thank you, but 100 pages is still a bit much to have to wade through

I am looking for a way to filter the 100 page result

ie, once the 100 pages have been generated, narrow those 100 pages down by "subject"



 

I'm talking about click on codebase after the initial search

search


 
got it, thanks Keith, will try that search
 
James_Austin:
got it, thanks Keith, will try that search

This really is not a good solution.   It will pull up 100's of mt4 indicators if your looking for mt5 and visa versa.   There should be a way to search the individual categories.


IMHO

 
aaronmichael:

This really is not a good solution.   It will pull up 100's of mt4 indicators if your looking for mt5 and visa versa.   There should be a way to search the individual categories.


IMHO

If you want just indicators for just MT4, use Google, quotes, and the "site" attribute.

"indicator for MetaTrader 4" site:mql5.com
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