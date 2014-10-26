Indicators: OBTR On Balance True Range Indicator
The issue I have with this indicator is that it repaints, how do you get the version which doesn't repaint? This version I would never use on real money?
Hi,
I have had a close look at your image and do not understand what it has to do with this indicator unless I am missing the obvious.
As far as the Obtr indi is concerned, once the active bar has closed I have not seen any repainting and considering it only calls on the active and previous bar for data, and is based
on a 1 period Atr I cannot see how it can. Obviously as the new bar is forming you will see fluctuation until we get a close.
I have used and tested it on real money as I do all our indicators and have not had any issues with it.
If I have missed something here I welcome your response.
Regards Brooky.
Hello Brooky,
Thank you for providing a clear explanation of this great indicator. Will talk in the very near future via email. Thanks again for all the help.
Sincerely,
Marc Rod
When will OBTR for Metatrader 5 come out?
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OBTR On Balance True Range Indicator:
Author: marc weedbrook