Indicators: OBTR On Balance True Range Indicator

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OBTR On Balance True Range Indicator:

The On Balance True Range Indicator is essentially based on the On Balance Volume indicator but uses the Average True Range Period 1 instead of Volume.

Author: marc weedbrook

 
Mrodri:

The issue I have with this indicator is that it repaints, how do you get the version which doesn't repaint? This version I would never use on real money?

Hi,

I have had a close look at your image and do not understand what it has to do with this indicator unless I am missing the obvious.

As far as the Obtr indi is concerned, once the active bar has closed I have not seen any repainting and considering it only calls on the active and previous bar for data, and is based

on a 1 period Atr I cannot see how it can. Obviously as the new bar is forming you will see fluctuation until we get a close.

I have used and tested it on real money as I do all our indicators and have not had any issues with it.

If I have missed something here I welcome your response.

Regards Brooky.

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Contact me via email when you get a chance: mrodri.rod@gmail.com
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Hello Brooky,

Thank you for providing a clear explanation of this great indicator. Will talk in the very near future via email. Thanks again for all the help.

Sincerely,

Marc Rod

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Redraw problem! Please update your code

 

When will OBTR for Metatrader 5 come out?

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