Indicators: ZIGZAG on fractals, without redrawing the values
your works always rocks! :)
question: the pictures of EA's you have on your website... are on LIVE accounts? also, which EA do you suggest to buy, and why?
your works always rocks! :)
question: the pictures of EA's you have on your website... are on LIVE accounts? also, which EA do you suggest to buy, and why?
Thank you!
And why not sell something that will help other people?
Thank you!
And why not sell something that will help other people?
Lost in translation :-)
I mean.. which EA is better in your opinion? why?
How can I use Icustom?
iCustom(NULL, 0, "ZigzagFr_v1", Fractal, 0, 0);
Always give me 2147483647
EDIT
SOLVED
see this: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/140244
when compile found 8 errors... can you help to fix the code ?
when compile found 8 errors... can you help to fix the code ?
Да под новые билды нужно исправлять название переменных. Убирать из них точки.
do you have fixed version ? or have its ex4 file? thanks
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ZIGZAG on fractals, without redrawing the values:
Author: Vladimir Khlystov