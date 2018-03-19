Indicators: ZIGZAG on fractals, without redrawing the values

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ZIGZAG on fractals, without redrawing the values:

Zigzag lines are built on fractals

Author: Vladimir Khlystov

 

your works always rocks! :)

question: the pictures of EA's you have on your website... are on LIVE accounts? also, which EA do you suggest to buy, and why?

 
BlueSkyThinking:

your works always rocks! :)

question: the pictures of EA's you have on your website... are on LIVE accounts? also, which EA do you suggest to buy, and why?



Thank you!
And why not sell something that will help other people?
 
cmillion:


Thank you!

And why not sell something that will help other people?

Lost in translation :-)

I mean.. which EA is better in your opinion? why?

[Deleted]  

How can I use Icustom?

iCustom(NULL, 0, "ZigzagFr_v1", Fractal, 0, 0);

Always give me 2147483647

EDIT

SOLVED

see this: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/140244

 

when compile  found 8 errors...  can you help to fix the code ?



Files:
2018-03-16_023603.png  19 kb
 
Max Christopher Tilukay:

when compile  found 8 errors...  can you help to fix the code ?



Да под новые билды нужно исправлять название переменных. Убирать из них точки.

 
do you have fixed version ? or have its ex4 file? thanks
 
Max Christopher Tilukay:
do you have fixed version ? or have its ex4 file? thanks

Держите

Files:
ZigzagFr_v1.mq4  5 kb
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