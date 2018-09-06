This is the kind of Marketplace request that demeans MQL developers
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Thank you.
I find it amazing that people actually respond to these type of jobs.
Anybody who has an EA that is guaranteed to return X% profit every month is not going to give it away for $30.
I find it amazing that people actually respond to these type of jobs.
Anybody who has an EA that is guaranteed to return X% profit every month is not going to give it away for $30.
I agree that no one legitimate would give away an EA for that sort of chump change.
So my next thought was that this Freelance post must be a solicitation for stolen EA's. Basically, s/he is willing to pay a few bucks for a "proven," albeit stolen EA.
Dunno for sure.
Well you can't say that for sure.
But there are people who truly believe that they can buy a Billionaire robot for $30.
Just like that.
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We are not official MQL developers at the MQL Freelance marketplace, but we help to answer and help anyone who seek help on all the MQL Forums. The time we spend Giving Back as support or other ways is a way to thank you guys for the wonderful platform you developed over the years.
MT5 community is global, so its reach. And with it, the burden to deal with predatory requests from around the world. We as developers, have to have standards and not be fooled by requests like this:
WTF is this !?!?!?!
We, as developers, should be helping REAL traders and EXPERIENCED traders who don't have a clue about programming, HFT's, etc, etc, to help them achieve the same level of success using Automated Trading as they had using traditional and manual trading techniques, not feeding vultures with our knowledge.
I'm writing this to remember MQ guys of this transformation of Personal over Machine feedback systems you are implementing right now. It is Chaos out there and it will take over your world if you not take properly care of your own house. It will be easy for users to change from the official (and already-unresponsive and "soon-to-be" badland) MQL website to other source. For users, it is just 1-click action, 1-word suggestion, 1-tip...
We love you guys!
Don't screw up!
Cheers from Brazil!
;)