Experts: OrderManager

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OrderManager:

You can adjust SL/TP by dragging the lines drawn by the EA.

Author: zzuegg

 

mashup code...

               sl[j]=OrderStopLoss();
               tp[j]=OrderStopLoss();
 
karcewzrokiem:

mashup code...

               sl[j]=OrderStopLoss();
               tp[j]=OrderStopLoss();

true, but works as expected anyway.
[Deleted]  
karcewzrokiem:

mashup code...

               sl[j]=OrderStopLoss();
               tp[j]=OrderStopLoss();


Thank you for this

would be nice to have a break even and partial lot close lines

 

same block as karcewzrokiem's

         ArrayResize(tickets,OpenOrdersOnSymbol);
         ArrayResize(tp,OpenOrdersOnSymbol);
         ArrayResize(tp,OpenOrdersOnSymbol);
nonetheless, great job!
[Deleted]  

Hi!

It would be nice if it automatically at startup is to send a stop loss and send a take profit too .

How can I make this?


I think so..

Please, help me, Thanks.

PS: sorry my english..
 
cameofx:

same block as karcewzrokiem's

         ArrayResize(tickets,OpenOrdersOnSymbol);
         ArrayResize(tp,OpenOrdersOnSymbol);
         ArrayResize(tp,OpenOrdersOnSymbol);
nonetheless, great job!

hm this i have not seen. strange that the ea works as expected anyways. i will update a corrected version.


Regarding the other wished features.


Partial Stops: no easy way to implement since all my ideas would require some input from the user to make shure everyone who uses partial stops gets the wished features.

Automatic SL/TP in the beginning: my stops are always adjusted to current market conditions, nearly every order has its specific stop positions. Maybe i implement this one because it has the advantage that on manuale opend market orders you can drag the sl/tp lines directly without previously setting values manually.


Stay tuned

 
plz where shd i place this file in the MT4 program
 
salakosunday:
plz where shd i place this file in the MT4 program

MetaTraderFolder/experts


//z

 

No need to enter any value in ea,just drag and use

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