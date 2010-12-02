Experts: OrderManager
mashup code...
sl[j]=OrderStopLoss(); tp[j]=OrderStopLoss();
mashup code...
sl[j]=OrderStopLoss(); tp[j]=OrderStopLoss();
true, but works as expected anyway.
mashup code...
sl[j]=OrderStopLoss(); tp[j]=OrderStopLoss();
Thank you for this
would be nice to have a break even and partial lot close lines
same block as karcewzrokiem's
ArrayResize(tickets,OpenOrdersOnSymbol); ArrayResize(tp,OpenOrdersOnSymbol); ArrayResize(tp,OpenOrdersOnSymbol);nonetheless, great job!
Hi!
It would be nice if it automatically at startup is to send a stop loss and send a take profit too .
How can I make this?
I think so..
PS: sorry my english..
same block as karcewzrokiem's
ArrayResize(tickets,OpenOrdersOnSymbol); ArrayResize(tp,OpenOrdersOnSymbol); ArrayResize(tp,OpenOrdersOnSymbol);nonetheless, great job!
hm this i have not seen. strange that the ea works as expected anyways. i will update a corrected version.
Regarding the other wished features.
Partial Stops: no easy way to implement since all my ideas would require some input from the user to make shure everyone who uses partial stops gets the wished features.
Automatic SL/TP in the beginning: my stops are always adjusted to current market conditions, nearly every order has its specific stop positions. Maybe i implement this one because it has the advantage that on manuale opend market orders you can drag the sl/tp lines directly without previously setting values manually.
Stay tuned
plz where shd i place this file in the MT4 program
MetaTraderFolder/experts
//z
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OrderManager:
Author: zzuegg