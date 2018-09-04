Help with placing trade?
If market price is 0.7207 open a market order buy, if not - open a pending order buy, pending stop or pending limit depending on current price higher/lower than order price.
Then add stop loss and take profit to the resulting position.
kypa:Thankyou! So I don’t take any notice of the times really?
If market price is 0.7207 open a market order buy, if not - open a pending order buy, pending stop or pending limit depending on current price higher/lower than order price.
Then add stop loss and take profit to the resulting position.
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Hello, I was wondering if anyone would be able to help me as I amm fairly new to the trading scene. I amm trying to follow signals that are being sent to me however I am unaware exactly what they are directing me to do. Below I have posted a screenshot of the sort of signal imm receiving. IF there is anyone that would be kind enough to direct me exactly how to enter these details on the mobile MT4 App then I would be very grateful. Am I right in thinking this means to create a market execution or "instant execution", or is that totally wrong? Also does this mean that I should be placing the trades exactly at the "from time"
Many Thanks,
Dylan