[Deleted]   
#property copyright "test"
#property link      "test"
 
#import "user32.dll"
   bool   GetWindowRect(int hwnd,int& set[3]);
#import 

int start()
  {
  //GetWindowRect(....);
  return(0);
  }

 'set' - parameter can be a dynamic array only mycode.mq5 5 39

  Can someone help me. Where is the mistake?

 
Abraham:

I'm aware that they should be in MQL5/Indicators/, but when I open this file, I can't see them, neither by searching through my folders nor through MetaEditor. Even in the MQL5/Indicators/Examples, I can only see the mq5 files. Regarding my own indicators in MQL5/Indicators/ I can see the mq5 files in MetaEditor, but I can't see them when I go via program files, my computer says that the area is empty, and nothing appears when I use windows Vista's search facility! Window's 'Show hidden files and folders' does not help. I could see the .ex4 files when I had metatrader 4.

 

 I'm having the same problem with windows 7

windows 7 is new for me so i can't tell if it is a mather of windows or mql program, but i can not find the mq5 or .ex5 file anywhere.. they are there, but I can not access them by the open tab... they only way I can get them is to use the 'last accessed document'... it is really anoying, always have the feeling that I have just lost hours and hours of work...

 

 
FinGeR:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                          ccc.mq5 |
//|                                      Copyright 2010, Investeo.pl |
//|                                                http:/Investeo.pl |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2010, Investeo.pl"
#property link      "http:/Investeo.pl"
#property version   "1.00"
#property copyright "Investeo.plt"
 
 
struct RECT {
  int left;
  int top;
  int right;
  int bottom;
};

#import "user32.dll"
   bool   GetWindowRect(int hwnd, RECT& set);
   int    GetParent(int hWnd);
#import


RECT set;

int start()
  {
  int handle=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE);
  handle=GetParent(handle);

  int WinParent=GetParent(handle);
  GetWindowRect(WinParent , set);
  return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//---
   start();
   Print("set.left = " + IntegerToString(set.left));
   Print("set.top = " + IntegerToString(set.top));
   Print("set.right = " + IntegerToString(set.right));
   Print("set.bottom = " + IntegerToString(set.bottom));
   
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+



 

hello every one.

after i am installing meta 5 from https://www.metatrader5.com/en i could not find Enumerations.mqh in my MQL5 directory. could anybody help me???

