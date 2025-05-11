Problems with Metatrader 5 - page 2
'set' - parameter can be a dynamic array only mycode.mq5 5 39
Can someone help me. Where is the mistake?
I'm aware that they should be in MQL5/Indicators/, but when I open this file, I can't see them, neither by searching through my folders nor through MetaEditor. Even in the MQL5/Indicators/Examples, I can only see the mq5 files. Regarding my own indicators in MQL5/Indicators/ I can see the mq5 files in MetaEditor, but I can't see them when I go via program files, my computer says that the area is empty, and nothing appears when I use windows Vista's search facility! Window's 'Show hidden files and folders' does not help. I could see the .ex4 files when I had metatrader 4.
I'm having the same problem with windows 7
windows 7 is new for me so i can't tell if it is a mather of windows or mql program, but i can not find the mq5 or .ex5 file anywhere.. they are there, but I can not access them by the open tab... they only way I can get them is to use the 'last accessed document'... it is really anoying, always have the feeling that I have just lost hours and hours of work...
hello every one.
after i am installing meta 5 from https://www.metatrader5.com/en i could not find Enumerations.mqh in my MQL5 directory. could anybody help me???