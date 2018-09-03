In need of this indicator
Hi everyone,
Does someone have this indicator please?
It's a trend indicator giving good entry/exit .
Thanks for helping
Seems to me like a Renko variation indicator... It all depends how and when the repaint occurs to be really effective...
This is non repainting.
<Deleted>
This is non repainting.
<Deleted>
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Ok Keith, sorry .
Looks like renko bars
Looks like but i don't think it is.
it's non repainting, it draws cnadlestick after candlestick
I think there are dozens indicators with different names by different coders,that can have,produce and or form such and many other different styles and shapes alike
at the moment i dont remember all but can be found - for example have you tried step chart and point and figure kind indicators including many more - :)
Hi everyone,
Does someone have this indicator please?
It's a trend indicator giving good entry/exit .
Thanks for helping
yup, it is a Renko indicator. You can find different kind of renko visualization,
one is as inidicator in a second window like this:
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/20254
or you can have built in the same main graphic as you showed.
If you are interested have a look to this indicator I created:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/30635
I think there are dozens indicators with different names by different coders,that can have,produce and or form such and many other different styles and shapes alike
at the moment i dont remember all but can be found - for example have you tried step chart and point and figure kind indicators including many more - :)
yup, it is a Renko indicator. You can find different kind of renko visualization,
one is as inidicator in a second window like this:
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/20254
or you can have built in the same main graphic as you showed.
If you are interested have a look to this indicator I created:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/30635
Thanks for your reply.
It seems the charts posted by mntiwana looks more like the one i posted. Do yoy know more about them ?
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Hi everyone,
Does someone have this indicator please?
It's a trend indicator giving good entry/exit .
Thanks for helping