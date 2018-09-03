In need of this indicator

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Hi everyone, 

Does someone have this indicator please?

It's a trend indicator giving good entry/exit . 

Thanks for helping

Files:
tindicator.png  292 kb
 
Josias Kere:

Hi everyone, 

Does someone have this indicator please?

It's a trend indicator giving good entry/exit . 

Thanks for helping

Seems to me like a Renko variation indicator...  It all depends how and when the repaint occurs to be really effective...
 
Minions Labs:
Seems to me like a Renko variation indicator...  It all depends how and when the repaint occurs to be really effective...

This is non repainting. 

<Deleted>

 
Josias Kere:

This is non repainting. 

<Deleted>

Do not post links to websites that contain commercial promotion.

Doing so could result with a ban.

 
Keith Watford:

Do not post links to websites that contain commercial promotion.

Doing so could result with a ban.

Ok Keith, sorry . 

 
Looks like renko bars
 
amando:
Looks like renko bars

Looks like but i don't think it is. 

it's non repainting, it draws cnadlestick after candlestick

 

I think there are dozens indicators with different names by different coders,that can have,produce and or form such and many other different styles and shapes alike

at the moment i dont remember all but can be found - for example have you tried step chart and point and figure kind indicators including many more  -  :)

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Josias Kere:

Hi everyone, 

Does someone have this indicator please?

It's a trend indicator giving good entry/exit . 

Thanks for helping

yup, it is a Renko indicator. You can find different kind of renko visualization, 

one is as inidicator in a second window like this:

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/20254


or you can have built in the same main graphic as you showed.


If you are interested have a look to this indicator I created:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/30635

 
mntiwana:

I think there are dozens indicators with different names by different coders,that can have,produce and or form such and many other different styles and shapes alike

at the moment i dont remember all but can be found - for example have you tried step chart and point and figure kind indicators including many more  -  :)


Mntiwana, thank you for your answer. 
Do you have the exact names of each indicator you sent a screenshot ? Or can you send them inbox please.
Thank you for helping
 
Marco Montemari:

yup, it is a Renko indicator. You can find different kind of renko visualization, 

one is as inidicator in a second window like this:

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/20254


or you can have built in the same main graphic as you showed.

If you are interested have a look to this indicator I created:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/30635

Thanks for your reply.

It seems the charts posted by mntiwana looks more like the one i posted. Do yoy know more about them ? 

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