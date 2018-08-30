Subscription not permitted - why?

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Hi guys, I have created a new signal, but since creation 1.5 days ago it shows "Subscription not permitted". My account is approved as seller, I have deposited to the trading account and there were already trades. Any ideas what can be the reason for the temporary disabling?

 
Marcus Kaehler:

Hi guys, I have created a new signal, but since creation 1.5 days ago it shows "Subscription not permitted". My account is approved as seller, I have deposited to the trading account and there were already trades. Any ideas what can be the reason for the temporary disabling?

Sometimes it needs some new trades to be opened after you've connected your signal with MQL5 in order to become available for subscription.

 
Currently I have already 10 closed trades and 18 open trades. I'll wait a little bit longer to see if it becomes available for subscription. Thanks Eleni.
 
Marcus Kaehler:
Currently I have already 10 closed trades and 18 open trades. I'll wait a little bit longer to see if it becomes available for subscription. Thanks Eleni.

There are also some things that could make your signal not being displayed for others. Have you checked this list?

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/rules

Rules for copy trading in MetaTrader 4 and 5 - the Trading Signals service
Rules for copy trading in MetaTrader 4 and 5 - the Trading Signals service
  • www.mql5.com
The "Signals" section on MQL5.com is designed to monitor trading results and transmit trading signals based on buy/sell transactions performed in the trading account of the Signals Provider. The "Signals" service is available for use only to mql5.com registered Users who accepted and agreed to be bound by the terms and conditions of the Signals...
 

Hi Rafael,

yes, I have checked this site multiple times, but I think I'm not missing anything. Here is the direct link: <link removed>

Maybe someone could take a look to see if there is something wrong with it.

 
Marcus Kaehler:

Hi Rafael,

yes, I have checked this site multiple times, but I think I'm not missing anything. Here is the direct link: <link removed>

Maybe someone could take a look to see if there is something wrong with it.

Do you have a drawdown from open trades larger than 30%?

Because signal with such open drawdown are not available for subscription.

 


Please don't advertise any signals.

 
Marco vd Heijden:


Please don't advertise any signals.

Sorry, I'll never do it again.

Eleni Anna Branou:

Do you have a drawdown from open trades larger than 30%?

Because signal with such open drawdown are not available for subscription.

I have never faced such a drawdown.

 
Marcus Kaehler:

Sorry, I'll never do it again.

I have never faced such a drawdown.

Then you need to open your next trades and your signal will be visible soon.

 
There're still 21 open trades. Do you think it's just a matter of time until it will be visible?
 
YES.
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