Subscription not permitted - why?
Hi guys, I have created a new signal, but since creation 1.5 days ago it shows "Subscription not permitted". My account is approved as seller, I have deposited to the trading account and there were already trades. Any ideas what can be the reason for the temporary disabling?
Sometimes it needs some new trades to be opened after you've connected your signal with MQL5 in order to become available for subscription.
Currently I have already 10 closed trades and 18 open trades. I'll wait a little bit longer to see if it becomes available for subscription. Thanks Eleni.
There are also some things that could make your signal not being displayed for others. Have you checked this list?
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/rules
- www.mql5.com
Hi Rafael,
yes, I have checked this site multiple times, but I think I'm not missing anything. Here is the direct link: <link removed>
Maybe someone could take a look to see if there is something wrong with it.
Hi Rafael,
yes, I have checked this site multiple times, but I think I'm not missing anything. Here is the direct link: <link removed>
Maybe someone could take a look to see if there is something wrong with it.
Do you have a drawdown from open trades larger than 30%?
Because signal with such open drawdown are not available for subscription.
Please don't advertise any signals.
Sorry, I'll never do it again.
Do you have a drawdown from open trades larger than 30%?
Because signal with such open drawdown are not available for subscription.
I have never faced such a drawdown.
Sorry, I'll never do it again.
I have never faced such a drawdown.
Then you need to open your next trades and your signal will be visible soon.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi guys, I have created a new signal, but since creation 1.5 days ago it shows "Subscription not permitted". My account is approved as seller, I have deposited to the trading account and there were already trades. Any ideas what can be the reason for the temporary disabling?