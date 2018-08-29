Searching for a "3 time frame MA in the same direction" EA

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Hello Everybody!

Does anyone know an EA who looks if the MA Direction in 3 different time frames is the same?



When it is the same direction (for example every 3 red, or every 3 green, not yellow) then open a trade, is one of them changing the direction (color), then close the trade.

Thanks a lot!

Michael


Please excuse my Google Translator English :-)



 

Hi cavemanatwork

That's acutally very simple to program. You could open a Job requisition at https://www.mql5.com/en/job/expert

I'm pretty sure there will be someone that will make that pretty fast at a very reasonable price.

Best regards!

Freelance service at MQL5.com: Experts
Freelance service at MQL5.com: Experts
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