Searching for a "3 time frame MA in the same direction" EA
That's acutally very simple to program. You could open a Job requisition at https://www.mql5.com/en/job/expert
I'm pretty sure there will be someone that will make that pretty fast at a very reasonable price.
Best regards!
Freelance service at MQL5.com: Experts
- www.mql5.com
This time you have to count for each pair gained in a givenperiod (chosen by me). Then you have to distribute it to the column selectedfor each currency. Finally you have toadd the total gains/loss for individual currency within the period. However, I will be able to select which pair to count, whichcurrency of any pair to count for the...
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello Everybody!
Does anyone know an EA who looks if the MA Direction in 3 different time frames is the same?
When it is the same direction (for example every 3 red, or every 3 green, not yellow) then open a trade, is one of them changing the direction (color), then close the trade.
Thanks a lot!
Michael
Please excuse my Google Translator English :-)