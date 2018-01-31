Indicators: Moving Average Mirror

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Moving Average Mirror:

Entry BUY after Red Line crossing up the Blue Line and exit before the Red Line crossing down the Blue Line. Opposite position : entry SELL after Red Line crossing down the Blue Line.

Author: andy tjatur

 
canal göstergesi ile desteklenirse iyi..
 
lastman:
canal göstergesi ile desteklenirse iyi..
Nice pic man but which language are you speaking?
 
BlueSkyThinking:
lastman:
canal göstergesi ile desteklenirse iyi..
Nice pic man but which language are you speaking?

I'm talking turkish.


canal is supported by

a good indicator .
[Deleted]  

Fantastic, this is a superb indicator!

It does wonders in trending situations, but can cause some false crossovers in ranging zones (obviously, of course)

However, I think this could be better, we could eliminate the false signals if we just zerroed out the indicator if it's in a ranging market, perhaps more than 5 MA crossovers within the last 2 days, or some other way of knowing. Basically we just need this to go "blank" if it's not in a trending situation....

Any ideas?

 

Nice idea!


I´ve modified the code a bit so that it doesn´t need to calculate 4 MA and save some CPU cycles. I´ve also added the choice to select other modes than SMA.


 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                    MA_Mirror.mq4 |
//|                                   Copyright © 2010, Andy Tjatur. |
//|                                            andy.tjatur@gmail.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property  copyright "Copyright © 2010, Andy Tjatur."
#property  link      "andy.tjatur@gmail.com"
//---- indicator settings
#property  indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_level1 1
#property indicator_levelcolor White
#property  indicator_buffers 2
#property  indicator_color1  Red
#property  indicator_color2  Blue
#property  indicator_width1 2
#property  indicator_width2 2
 
extern int MovingPeriod       = 20;
extern int MovingShift        = 0;
extern int MovingMode         = 0; //0=SMA, 1=EMA, 2=SMMA, 3=LWMA
double     MA_CO[];
double     MA_OC[];
 
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int init()
  {
//---- drawing settings
   SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_LINE);
   SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_LINE);
 
   
   IndicatorDigits(Digits+1);
//---- indicator buffers mapping
   SetIndexBuffer(0,MA_CO);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,MA_OC);
 
   
 
   IndicatorShortName("MA_Mirror by Andy Tjatur");
   SetIndexLabel(0,"MA_CO");
   SetIndexLabel(1,"MA_OC");
 
   
 
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Moving Averages Mirror                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int start()
  {
   int limit;
   int counted_bars=IndicatorCounted();
 
   if(counted_bars>0) counted_bars--;
   limit=Bars-counted_bars;
 
  
   for(int i=0; i<limit; i++)
   {
   double MACLOSE=iMA(NULL,0,MovingPeriod,MovingShift,MovingMode,PRICE_CLOSE,i);
   double MAOPEN=iMA(NULL,0,MovingPeriod,MovingShift,MovingMode,PRICE_OPEN,i);
   MA_CO[i]=MACLOSE-MAOPEN;
   MA_OC[i]=MAOPEN-MACLOSE;
   }    
 
 
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
It's great, thanks..
[Deleted]  
Take a look again at the indicator, it has many false signals.
 
This indicator is proven by honest trader who have sent personal testimony to me, actually whatever indicator that we used, the important thing is if we can make forex traders unite to take same step to change the market
[Deleted]  
can we create ea based on this indicator .???
[Deleted]  
to any one who used this indicator I would suggest you dragged and dropped momentum indicator into it window as a trend signals and compared for false signals.
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