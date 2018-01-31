Indicators: Moving Average Mirror
lastman:Nice pic man but which language are you speaking?
canal göstergesi ile desteklenirse iyi..
canal göstergesi ile desteklenirse iyi..
BlueSkyThinking:I'm talking turkish.
lastman:Nice pic man but which language are you speaking?
canal göstergesi ile desteklenirse iyi..
canal göstergesi ile desteklenirse iyi..
canal is supported bya good indicator .
Fantastic, this is a superb indicator!
It does wonders in trending situations, but can cause some false crossovers in ranging zones (obviously, of course)
However, I think this could be better, we could eliminate the false signals if we just zerroed out the indicator if it's in a ranging market, perhaps more than 5 MA crossovers within the last 2 days, or some other way of knowing. Basically we just need this to go "blank" if it's not in a trending situation....
Any ideas?
Nice idea!
I´ve modified the code a bit so that it doesn´t need to calculate 4 MA and save some CPU cycles. I´ve also added the choice to select other modes than SMA.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| MA_Mirror.mq4 | //| Copyright © 2010, Andy Tjatur. | //| andy.tjatur@gmail.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright © 2010, Andy Tjatur." #property link "andy.tjatur@gmail.com" //---- indicator settings #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_level1 1 #property indicator_levelcolor White #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_color1 Red #property indicator_color2 Blue #property indicator_width1 2 #property indicator_width2 2 extern int MovingPeriod = 20; extern int MovingShift = 0; extern int MovingMode = 0; //0=SMA, 1=EMA, 2=SMMA, 3=LWMA double MA_CO[]; double MA_OC[]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int init() { //---- drawing settings SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_LINE); SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_LINE); IndicatorDigits(Digits+1); //---- indicator buffers mapping SetIndexBuffer(0,MA_CO); SetIndexBuffer(1,MA_OC); IndicatorShortName("MA_Mirror by Andy Tjatur"); SetIndexLabel(0,"MA_CO"); SetIndexLabel(1,"MA_OC"); return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Moving Averages Mirror | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int start() { int limit; int counted_bars=IndicatorCounted(); if(counted_bars>0) counted_bars--; limit=Bars-counted_bars; for(int i=0; i<limit; i++) { double MACLOSE=iMA(NULL,0,MovingPeriod,MovingShift,MovingMode,PRICE_CLOSE,i); double MAOPEN=iMA(NULL,0,MovingPeriod,MovingShift,MovingMode,PRICE_OPEN,i); MA_CO[i]=MACLOSE-MAOPEN; MA_OC[i]=MAOPEN-MACLOSE; } return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
It's great, thanks..
Take a look again at the indicator, it has many false signals.
This indicator is proven by honest trader who have sent personal testimony to me, actually whatever indicator that we used, the important thing is if we can make forex traders unite to take same step to change the market
to any one who used this indicator I would suggest you dragged and dropped momentum indicator into it window as a trend signals and compared for false signals.
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Moving Average Mirror:
Author: andy tjatur