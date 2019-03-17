Indicators: Point & Figure Charts
Just change the price to a line chart then you don't have to change the bar colours; plus you don't have big white gaps in the grid. Just change the colour of the line chart to the same colour as the background.
Have tried this PnF and it appears ok if somewhat limited
But how the hell do you get rid of it, when you dont want it on a chart anymore ?
Hi I am a bit after the time but am glad to find a P&F mq4 which works. How can I change the reverse value ie if box size is 5 how do I get a 3 box reverse ie at 15 rather than 5
Thanks Ross
Hi I am a bit after the time but am glad to find a P&F mq4 which works. How can I change the reverse value ie if box size is 5 how do I get a 3 box reverse ie at 15 rather than 5
My email noranross@tadaust.org.au
Thanks Ross
I wrote it on russian but i will wrote it on english :)
Point and Figure Indicator with date showing and reverse+box customization is here
"To switch between columns (for example, from crosses column to the ouths column), the price must change by a certain value in the opposite direction"
and that certain value is the RazmBox value ?? ... lets say the RazmBox value is 10 then it will draw cross if the price moves up 10 pips and draws a outh when the price moves down by 10 pips ???
Can not get it to work on MT4 Build 1170.
Anyone knows why?
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Point & Figure Charts:
Author: Collector