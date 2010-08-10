Indicators: Nik_PSAR_2B - page 3
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Without a single word:
Hello basis
EVEN AFTER I WRITE PUBLIC COMPLAINT NO ANSWER FROM HIM! DON'T GIVE BASISFOREX YOUR CODE! HE'LL TELL YOU GIVE YOU DEAL THEN ASK FOR YOUR CODE THEN NEVER ANSWER YOU AGAIN
DON'T DO ANYTHING FOR HIM! THIS PERSON IS JUST TRYING TO PAN CODE FOR BETTER CODE
Do not respected Mike Schmittb (or Michael Smith) (sty671, sty671@gmail.com, mathlifesjk@gmail.com )
You have no honor and no conscience
You wrote: "I have the code and want to add it to your indicator"
You not a programmer. You have no idea what a piece of junk someone gave to you.
What kind of a deal I promised to you?
This is a shame movement from your side. Respectful man won't do such things!
If you will not apology I will publicate this piece of code for all the FX community to see and laugh...