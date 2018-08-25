MT4 Tester doesn't always trigger take profit when it should
Mark Penzer:It depends on the spread. You should understand that the chart is BID prices but you want to close sell order by ASK.
I develop in both MT4 & MT5 and when testing MT4 EAs to check they match MT5 I discovered this issue, the take profit in this visual test obviously gets hit but the tester doesn't trigger the take profit. Any chance this can be fixed because this is a major issue when EAs are sold mainly based backtest demo?
I develop in both MT4 & MT5 and when testing MT4 EAs to check they match MT5 I discovered this issue, the take profit in this visual test obviously gets hit but the tester doesn't trigger the take profit. Any chance this can be fixed because this is a major issue when EAs are sold mainly based backtest demo?
Petr Nosek:
It depends on the spread. You should understand that the chart is BID prices but you want to close sell order by ASK.
It depends on the spread. You should understand that the chart is BID prices but you want to close sell order by ASK.
It is true, when reach the take profit, the spread always increase that mean ASK can reach the level to take profit. But Bid did not move up, it let spread increasing.
This is not show in the history chart. When we do back test, so have good result and fail with real life.
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I develop in both MT4 & MT5 and when testing MT4 EAs to check they match MT5 I discovered this issue, the take profit in this visual test obviously gets hit but the tester doesn't trigger the take profit. Any chance this can be fixed because this is a major issue when EAs are sold mainly based backtest demo?