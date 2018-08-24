Can not transfer my EA from MetaEditor, why ?

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Hello everybody, I do not understand, I make a copy paste of the code of my EA that I then stick in the MetaEditor to recreate it with another broker. I compile but the tab "start, resume debugging (F5)" remains grayed out. So impossible to transfer my EA on the MT4 platform. Yet I managed this procedure many times but then it does not work. Can someone explain to me how to do it?


 
David CAUJOLLE:

Hello everybody, I do not understand, I make a copy paste of the code of my EA that I then stick in the MetaEditor to recreate it with another broker. I compile but the tab "start, resume debugging (F5)" remains grayed out. So impossible to transfer my EA on the MT4 platform. Yet I managed this procedure many times but then it does not work. Can someone explain to me how to do it?


Why copy the code?
Just copy the file into dedicated my4 folder.
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