Can not transfer my EA from MetaEditor, why ?
David CAUJOLLE:Why copy the code?
Hello everybody, I do not understand, I make a copy paste of the code of my EA that I then stick in the MetaEditor to recreate it with another broker. I compile but the tab "start, resume debugging (F5)" remains grayed out. So impossible to transfer my EA on the MT4 platform. Yet I managed this procedure many times but then it does not work. Can someone explain to me how to do it?
Just copy the file into dedicated my4 folder.
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Hello everybody, I do not understand, I make a copy paste of the code of my EA that I then stick in the MetaEditor to recreate it with another broker. I compile but the tab "start, resume debugging (F5)" remains grayed out. So impossible to transfer my EA on the MT4 platform. Yet I managed this procedure many times but then it does not work. Can someone explain to me how to do it?