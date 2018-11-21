Self-regressive Median Coefficient
You can not use it as indicator_chart_window (the values won't fit to main chart). Use separate window
How did you use the code I wrote to place it as indicator? I am good at maths, but not on coding...
How did you create an indicator for this formula?
I am afraid I do not understand the question
I did it all the usual way how indicators are build (used metatrader 5 for that test) - nothing special about that. The only deviation is that I have changed the function (in order to optimize it a bit). This is the function I have used :
double QNaN =(double)"nan"; // QNaN double CoeffBuffer[]; double MathQuantRegCoeff(double &time[], double &price[]) { int size = ArraySize(time); if (size<2) return(QNaN); if (size != ArraySize(price)) return(QNaN); int coeffSize = (size*(size-1))/2; if (ArraySize(CoeffBuffer)!=coeffSize) ArrayResize(CoeffBuffer,coeffSize); for(int i=0,k=0;i<(size-1);i++) for(int j=(i+1);j<(size);j++,k++) CoeffBuffer[k] = (price[j]-price[i])/(time[j]-time[i]); ArraySort(CoeffBuffer); double QuantRegCoeff = (coeffSize%2==1) ? (CoeffBuffer[coeffSize/2]) : (0.5*(CoeffBuffer[(coeffSize-1)/2]+CoeffBuffer[(coeffSize+1)/2])); return( QuantRegCoeff ); }
I am afraid I do not understand the question
I did it all the usual way how indicators are build (used metatrader 5 for that test) - nothing special about that. The only deviation is that I have changed the function (in order to optimize it a bit). This is the function I have used :
I am afraid I do not understand the question
I did it all the usual way how indicators are build (used metatrader 5 for that test) - nothing special about that. The only deviation is that I have changed the function (in order to optimize it a bit). This is the function I have used :
double CoeffBuffer[];
inside the function?
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| QLRC.mq5 | //| Arthur Albano | //| https://www.facebook.com/arthuralbano | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Arthur Albano" #property link "https://www.facebook.com/arthuralbano" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_plots 1 //--- plot QLRC #property indicator_label1 "QLRC" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrRed #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 //includes #include <Math\Stat\Math.mqh> #include <Math\Stat\Quantiles.mqh> //--- input parameters input int InpPeriod=12; input int InpShift=0; input double InpPercentRank=0.5; //--- indicator buffers double QLRCBuffer[]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- indicator buffers mapping SetIndexBuffer(0,QLRCBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- set plot shift along the horizontal axis by InpShift bars PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_SHIFT,InpShift); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- //--- the main loop of calculations int start=!prev_calculated?InpPeriod-1:prev_calculated-1; for(int i=start;i<rates_total;i++) { double TimeArray[]; ArrayCopy(TimeArray, time, 0, i-InpPeriod+1, InpPeriod); double PriceArray[]; ArrayCopy(PriceArray, close, 0, i-InpPeriod+1, InpPeriod); QLRCBuffer[i]=MathQuantLRCoeff(TimeArray,PriceArray,InpPercentRank); } //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
I am afraid I do not understand the question
I did it all the usual way how indicators are build (used metatrader 5 for that test) - nothing special about that. The only deviation is that I have changed the function (in order to optimize it a bit). This is the function I have used :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Quantile Linear Regression Coefficient | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double MathQuantLRCoeff(double &x_array[], double &y_array[], const double percent_rank = 0.5) { int size = ArraySize(x_array); if (size<2) return(QNaN); if (size != ArraySize(y_array)) return(QNaN); double CoeffBuffer[]; int coeffSize = (size*(size-1))/2; if (ArraySize(CoeffBuffer)!=coeffSize) ArrayResize(CoeffBuffer,coeffSize); for(int i=0,k=0;i<(size-1);i++) for(int j=(i+1);j<(size);j++,k++) CoeffBuffer[k] = (y_array[j]-y_array[i])/(x_array[j]-x_array[i]); ArraySort(CoeffBuffer); double QuantRegCoeff = (coeffSize%2==1) ? (CoeffBuffer[coeffSize/2]) : (0.5*(CoeffBuffer[(coeffSize-1)/2]+CoeffBuffer[(coeffSize+1)/2])); return(QuantRegCoeff); }
I changed it a bit so I calculate different coefficients based on different percent_ranks (I am working on it).
Newbie question: why not
inside the function?
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Hi all,
I am trying to build an indicator that uses the following formula and returns the expected value, so I can use the same chart as indicator_chart_window.