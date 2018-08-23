adding Account

New comment
 

hi 


please assist how can i add my InstaForex account here ? cant acces

 
Download the Web terminal from Forex and install
 
Thato Silokwane:

hi 


please assist how can i add my InstaForex account here ? 

please be clear and precise with your question !

Do you want to log into your personal MT4/MT5 account or Do you want to register your account as a signal provider or Do you want to log into your account via the web terminal ?

New comment